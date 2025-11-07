PLUG & PLAY THEATER SHOWCASE To Bring New Hip Hop Theater Works To The Capri

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Plug & Play Theater Showcase will bring an evening of groundbreaking performance and live music to Paradise Community Hall @ The Capri on Friday, November 14, 2025, featuring two original works from Twin Cities artists Arthur “LA” Buckner and James D. Gavins.

The showcase will include excerpts from Things You Can’t See, written and performed by Buckner and directed by Gavins, followed by the Afrofuturistic multimedia performance Cicada, written and performed by Gavins and co-directed by Karl Michael Iglesias and Gavins.

Featured Performances

Things You Can’t See (Excerpt)

Written and Performed by Arthur “LA” Buckner | Directed by James D. Gavins

This rhythmic and personal piece follows Minneapolis-based drummer L.A. Buckner as he reflects on the unseen truths of performing as a Black musician in predominantly white spaces. Blending humor, storytelling, and live percussion, Things You Can’t See explores cultural expectation, resilience, and identity in professional music.

Cicada

Written and Performed by James D. Gavins | Co-Directed by Karl Michael Iglesias & James D. Gavins

In this Afrofuturistic multimedia experience, Gavins enters a parallel universe to beta test CICADA, a psychotherapy simulator designed to ease the generational trauma of Black history in America. Combining narrative, movement, and music, Cicada examines healing, memory, and transformation through an inventive theatrical lens.

Event Information

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Time: 7:00–9:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Venue: Paradise Community Hall @ The Capri

Address: 2027 West Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Tickets

General Admission: $25

Students: $20

Special Offer: 2 for $30 with promo code STUDENT25

Tickets are available online or at the door.