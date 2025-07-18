Isaac Thompson Named President and CEO of Minnesota Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Minnesota Orchestra has appointed Isaac Thompson as its next president and CEO. A native of the Twin Cities and a seasoned arts leader, Thompson currently serves as president and CEO of the Oregon Symphony and will officially join the Minnesota Orchestra on October 14, 2025. He succeeds Brent Assink, who has served as interim president and CEO since September 2024.

“We were drawn to Isaac's vision for what an orchestra can mean to its community,” said Board Chair Nancy Lindahl. “He brings a unique blend of artistic insight, community-minded leadership, and a deep love for this orchestra—his hometown orchestra. We look forward to our partnership.”

Thompson returns to Minneapolis with a distinguished career that spans leadership roles at the Oregon Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Cincinnati Symphony. At the New York Philharmonic, he launched the NYPhil+ digital platform and led community engagement efforts such as the NY Phil Bandwagon. Most recently in Oregon, he oversaw major growth in both earned and contributed revenue, expanded arts funding through statewide advocacy, and led a rebranding initiative.

“The opportunity to return to Minnesota to lead my hometown orchestra is deeply meaningful,” said Thompson. “My love for the symphonic repertoire was born at Orchestra Hall. I’m honored to partner with Music Director Thomas Søndergård and the entire organization to chart a vibrant future for this extraordinary ensemble.”

Thompson’s appointment follows a national search led by a 14-member committee of board, musician, and staff representatives, managed by Russell Reynolds Associates.

“Isaac understands our history and shares our aspirations,” said Søndergård. “His artistic values and strategic vision make him a great match for our future.”

Born and raised in the Twin Cities, Thompson studied violin with former Minnesota Orchestra Concertmaster Jorja Fleezanis and is a graduate of Mounds View High School. He holds degrees from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and the University of Texas at Austin. He currently serves on the boards of the League of American Orchestras and Minnesota Public Radio/American Public Media.

Assink will conclude his interim role this fall after helping guide the Orchestra through a leadership transition. “We are grateful to Brent for his calm, steady leadership,” said Lindahl. “His contributions over the past year have been invaluable.”

For more information, visit www.minnesotaorchestra.org.