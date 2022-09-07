Interview: Jan Sport of A NIGHT ON BROADWAY WITH JAN SPORT at Flipphone Events

Jan Sport from RuPaul's Drag Race is returning to Minneapolis.

Don't miss A NIGHT ON BROADWAY, where we pay tribute tot the best BROADWAY shows.

Featuring Jan Sport (RuPaul's Drag Race), Sasha Cassadine (host), Luna Muse, Julia Starr, Sissy Tops, Hope and Rustina Phoenix Nutz

We chat with Jan Sport about musical theatre and this event!

How does it feel to have live audiences and performances back?

It feels amazing! It's so fun to hold the mic out and hear people sing along! It's all about strengthening the community for me. I'm so excited to be back on stage after performing during my initial drag race season from the comfort of my living room!

Who were your musical influences?

My musical influence is definitely Lady Gaga. You're too pop when you sing theatre and when you sing theatre you sound too pop. Veryyyy me!

What was the first musical you saw?

The musical I saw was 42nd street on Broadway! Unfortunately it did not compel me to take up a tap career ...

What are your favorite or top favorite musical(s)?

My top favorite musicals of all time are Legally Blonde, Into The Woods, and Seussical!

What is your favorite or top favorite musical song(s) to sing?

MY personal favorite to sing for audiences is "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret! My favorite to sing for my shower is "So Much Better" from Legally Blonde!

What are you looking forward to with A Night On Broadway with Flipphone Events?

I'm looking forward to working with the incredible talent there and also performing for the energetic crowd!!

What do you hope audience members take away from this performance?

All I want is for the audience to have FUN, let go, and be taken to a different world where the craziness of our reality is not at the forefront of our minds we gottttta have fun!

Do you have any favorite places in MInnesota or places you're hoping to visit?

I'd love to go to a Twins game!! Jan SPORT baby!

Thank you Jan for your time! We look forward to having you back in Minneapolis!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10 AM. For more show and ticket information, click the ticket link button below

Photo courtesy of Jan Sport

A Night on Broadway with Jan Sport

Flipphone Events

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 7 PM to 9 PM

830 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

18+

7:00 PM: Doors and Meet and Greet

8:00 PM- 10:00 PM Shows