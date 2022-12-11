Interview: Allen Siu of THE SANTA EXPERIENCE at Mall Of America

"The cast of Santas that perform at The Santa Experience all have their own unique spin on the Santa character, but all bring a high level of professionalism, warmth and passion for spreading Christmas spirit. Their lovable, light-hearted nature is sure to put a smile on your face."

We chat with Allen Siu who is The Santa Experience at Mall of America's first Asian Santa.

How has it been to be Mall of America's first Asian Santa?

I am incredibly humbled, honored, and grateful for this opportunity to be the first Asian Santa at the Santa Experience at the Mall of America.

It has been great! Everyone has been so loving and accepting. I just hope to be able to return all the joy that I have received.

What do you enjoy most about being Santa?

I really enjoy connecting with children - both you and old. The older children that are forced to see Santa are really fun to connect with.

Parents are great too...especially when they ask for items like Lamborghinis and Bentleys.

Who is your favorite Reindeer?

While everyone tends to favor Rudolph, I tend to favor Comet...he cleans up! haha

What is your favorite cookie?

There isn't a cookie that I don't like. Well, I take that back. The fruitcake type cookie is not one I would ever eat again.

What is your favorite holiday song?

I enjoy all sorts of Christmas songs. Elton John and Ed SHeeran's "Merry Christmas" is probably my favorite one right now.

What are you hoping anyone who visits you takes away from the experience?

I hope everyone that came by had a loving and enjoyable experience with a sprinkling of humor!

Thank you Santa Allen for your time!

Photo courtesy of The Santa Experience