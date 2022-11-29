Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Iconic, Vintage Figurines From Dayton's Holiday Show on Display

The five figurines will be on display throughout the holiday shopping season in the windows of Douglas Flanders & Associates Gallery.

Nov. 29, 2022  

This holiday season, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Douglas Flanders & Associates Gallery and the 50th & France Business Association present a display of five vintage figurines from historic Dayton's Holiday Show events. The five figurines will be on display throughout the holiday shopping season in the windows of Douglas Flanders & Associates Gallery at 5025 France Ave. S. in Edina through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Hennepin Theatre Trust, Minnesota's nationally recognized performing arts center in Hennepin Theatre District, holds 34 of the vintage figurines that once graced the annual Holiday Show events on the eighth floor of Dayton's in downtown Minneapolis. The set of 34 figurines, some of which are decades old and have not been on view since the 1980s, need significant repair to return to their full splendor, including animation. This year's display of five near fully refurbished figurines kicks off a fundraising effort to renovate and repair all 34 figurines belonging to Hennepin Theatre Trust.

"As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our three historic theatres along Hennepin Avenue this year, Hennepin Theatre Trust aims to preserve quintessential Minnesota memories while promoting and advancing the vibrancy of downtown Minneapolis," said Mark Nerenhausen, President and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "This holiday season, we are grateful that one of the Twin Cities' busiest holiday shopping destinations will provide a platform to communicate the impact of the arts in our community."

"For the past 50 years, our gallery has had locations throughout Minneapolis. Three of our locations have been downtown," said Doug Flanders. "We are thrilled that the 50th & France Business Association and Hennepin Theatre Trust join us at our new location in Edina this year. As we bring a taste of the downtown Dayton's Holiday Show events to our gallery, we look forward to this debut becoming an annual event. We particularly want to thank Hennepin Theatre Trust for their incredible efforts in bringing us five vintage figures from past Dayton's shows and for their immense support with this project."

"50th & France has always been a center of connection, inspiration and commerce. Bringing an art experience like this to the district helps share an abundant, historic expression of creativity with all in the Twin Cities," said Max Musicant, Director of the 50th & France Business and Professional Association. "50th and France is honored to be a part of a continuation of this holiday journey, and we look forward to gathering with our community to spread joy and by reflecting upon our collective history through this finely curated showcase."

The five vintage figurines on view this season at the Douglas Flanders & Associates Gallery are:

The Fox & The Cat

Dayton's Holiday Show

Pinocchio 1991

Prince of the Dolls

Dayton's Holiday Show

Nutcracker 1997

Snow White

Dayton's Holiday Show

Snow White 2004

Mole

Dayton's Holiday Show

The Wind in the Willows 1995



