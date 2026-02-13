Hennepin Arts Offers Student And Educator Rush Tickets For BLUE MAN GROUP At The State Theatre

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hennepin Arts is offering special student and educator rush tickets for BLUE MAN GROUP, which will play February 13–15 at the State Theatre. Rush tickets will be available two hours before every performance at the State Theatre box office.

Student rush tickets are priced at $40, and educator rush tickets are $50. Tickets may be purchased with cash or credit card, with a limit of two tickets per valid school ID. All tickets are subject to availability, and resale of rush tickets is prohibited.

About the Show

BLUE MAN GROUP blends live music, interactive art, and audience engagement in a high-energy theatrical experience. The production has been seen by more than 50 million audience members worldwide and is known for its combination of percussion, visual spectacle, and immersive moments designed for audiences of all ages.

All sales are final. There are no exchanges or refunds. Block-out dates and other restrictions may apply. Standard service fees apply to online and phone orders. Dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change. All ticket prices include a $5 restoration fee.

Health and safety protocols may be in effect, and updates will be communicated to ticket holders or posted on the Hennepin Arts website.