HADESTOWN, MOULIN ROUGE And More Announced for Broadway On Hennepin Season

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that the highly anticipated 2020-2021 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season will include a spectacular lineup of the newest touring productions direct from Broadway and popular returning favorites. The ten-show season will launch in October 2020 with a celebrated return of Hamilton.

"We look forward to bringing more than 375,000 visitors to the Hennepin Theatre District next season with 19 weeks of Broadway on the Orpheum stage," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "The continued support of our subscribers enables us to light up Hennepin Avenue with the best of Broadway."

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Moulin Rouge! The Musical makes its Minnesota premiere for three spectacular weeks April 14 - May 2, 2021. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza in a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love.

Hadestown will grab audiences June 22-27, 2021 with a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience. In a world where a song can change your fate, follow two mythic tales in a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back, pitting industry against machine, doubt against faith and fear against love. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, the new acclaimed show is a love story for today... and always.

All rise for the most successful American play in Broadway history with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. The Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize winning masterwork To Kill a Mockingbird comes to Minneapolis Dec. 15-20, 2020.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that brings the thrilling story of the greatest R&B group of all time to Minneapolis for two weeks Feb. 16-28, 2021. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, the show features the Temptations' treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone". The musical follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Hamilton, the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, returns to the Twin Cities for a seven-week engagement Oct. 6-Nov. 22, 2020. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Direct from an acclaimed run on Broadway, Oklahoma! comes Jan. 19-24, 2021 as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Based on the Oscar-nominated film, Tootsie is unanimously funny and outrageously clever. It's a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre and arrives in Minneapolis July 27-Aug. 1, 2021.

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls "smart and big-hearted." The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. The show arrives May 18-23, 2021.

Cats, the beloved musical, returns to Minneapolis in a brand-new production June 8-13, 2021 including the most treasured song in musical theater, "Memory." In the smash-hit musical that's "just too good to be true," Jersey Boys goes behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons March 16-21, 2021.

Nerenhausen cites the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season as a crucial component of the Trust's theatrical programming. "As a mission-based, non profit organization, we drive cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the vibrant Hennepin Theatre District and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. The Broadway series propels our efforts in creating transformational change in the lives of young people and emerging artists," he said.

"Great theatre matters to a community," said Katie Simpson, Bank of America's Minneapolis St. Paul market president. "It gives us the power to connect with each other across cultures, and to educate and enrich our society. We have sponsored the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season for five years because we know that exceptional theater delivered locally helps anchor our community here in the Twin Cities and across greater Minnesota."

The seven-show season subscription package price start at $290 and includes: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Oklahoma!, Tootsie and The Prom. The eight-show season subscription package that includes Hamilton starts at $345. Tickets for return engagements of Cats and Jersey Boys may be added to both packages. All shows will appear at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

Season subscription packages are available immediately for purchase by new and renewing subscribers at HennepinTheatreTrust.org, by phone (800) 859-7469 or in person at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

The season subscription package cost may be paid in monthly installments that are automatically charged to a credit card with no additional fees or interest. Prices include applicable season subscription discounts, historic restoration fees and administrative fees, and, if applicable, Select Plus or Select subscription fees.

All subscribers are guaranteed the same seats for each show in the seven- or eight-show package and receive exclusive benefits including online ticket management, exchanges and auto-renewals.

Group tickets reservations are available with discounts for most shows. Group minimums and discounts vary per show; please call (612) 373-5665 to learn more or to place group reservations.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at later dates. Prices, shows, artists, date and times are subject to change without notice. For more information visit HennepinTheatreTrust.org.





