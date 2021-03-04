Guthrie Theater To Teach The Next Generation Of Actors, While Doors Remain Closed

Guthrie Theater has announced Taking the Stage: The Foundations of Acting, with expert instructor H. Adam Harris.

The class takes place on Tuesday, March 9, 7:00 PM-8:00 PM EST.

Learn what it takes to step on stage and command an audience by exploring the foundations of acting in this class from Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater. With the guidance of a professional teaching artist, you'll work through acting exercises that focus on the actor's voice, physicality and character development, demonstrating how these foundations allow professional actors to transform into memorable characters on stage.

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) is an esteemed center for theater performance that seeks to illuminate our common humanity and transform our world through the power of live theater. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and firmly rooted in the community since 1963, the Guthrie is dedicated to producing classic and contemporary works of excellence, cultivating artists and inspiring the next generation of theatergoers. To learn more, visit guthrietheater.org.

H. Adam Harris (he/him) is an actor, director, teaching artist and cultural equity consultant who works at the intersection of theater, education, social justice and community engagement. He recently directed the regional premiere of Redwood by Brittany K. Allen at the Jungle Theater. Harris is the Education Coordinator at the Playwrights' Center, a resident teaching artist with the Guthrie Theater and Children's Theatre Company, a board member at Ten Thousand Things, and a freelance equity, diversity and inclusion consultant for various organizations.

Enroll HERE.