Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guthrie Theater To Teach The Next Generation Of Actors, While Doors Remain Closed

The class takes place with expert instructor H. Adam Harris.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Guthrie Theater has announced Taking the Stage: The Foundations of Acting, with expert instructor H. Adam Harris.

The class takes place on Tuesday, March 9, 7:00 PM-8:00 PM EST.

Learn what it takes to step on stage and command an audience by exploring the foundations of acting in this class from Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater. With the guidance of a professional teaching artist, you'll work through acting exercises that focus on the actor's voice, physicality and character development, demonstrating how these foundations allow professional actors to transform into memorable characters on stage.

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) is an esteemed center for theater performance that seeks to illuminate our common humanity and transform our world through the power of live theater. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and firmly rooted in the community since 1963, the Guthrie is dedicated to producing classic and contemporary works of excellence, cultivating artists and inspiring the next generation of theatergoers. To learn more, visit guthrietheater.org.

H. Adam Harris (he/him) is an actor, director, teaching artist and cultural equity consultant who works at the intersection of theater, education, social justice and community engagement. He recently directed the regional premiere of Redwood by Brittany K. Allen at the Jungle Theater. Harris is the Education Coordinator at the Playwrights' Center, a resident teaching artist with the Guthrie Theater and Children's Theatre Company, a board member at Ten Thousand Things, and a freelance equity, diversity and inclusion consultant for various organizations.

Enroll HERE.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
If You Don't Clap Sweatshirt
Warning: May Break Into Song Sticker
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom Onesie

Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories
Tickets On Sale This Friday For ALTON BROWN LIVE-BEYOND THE EATS at State Theatre Photo

Tickets On Sale This Friday For ALTON BROWN LIVE-BEYOND THE EATS at State Theatre

Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert Photo

Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert

Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops Photo

Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops

Andria Theatre Presents NUNCRACKERS Photo

Andria Theatre Presents NUNCRACKERS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Humax Cinema Delivers Ultimate Movie Theater Experience Using HARMAN Professional's World-Class Audio Solutions
  • Japan's Moonlight Mobile Theater Launches Performances Viewed Through Peepholes
  • John Caird Will Write and Direct Stage Adaptation of Oscar-Winning Film, SPIRITED AWAY
  • Japan Society Remembers The Great East Japan Earthquake