Guthrie Theater To Host 60th Anniversary Open House

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) announced it will host a 60th Anniversary Open House on Sunday, May 7, marking 60 years to the day that the theater opened in 1963. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature directing demonstrations, drop-in classes, pop-up story time, theater games for youth, coloring and craft stations and self-guided backstage tours that highlight the Guthrie's expansive in-house production shops where plays leap from page to stage.

This event is free and open to the public. Accessibility services, including courtesy wheelchairs, a quiet space, ASL interpretation by certified interpreters and audio description for guests who are blind or have low vision, will be available. For an up-to-date schedule of events, visit www.guthrietheater.org/openhouse.



"When the Guthrie first opened its doors in 1963, it was met with tremendous support from all corners of Minnesota," said Artistic Director Joseph Haj. "Without the steadfast loyalty of our artists, audiences, donors, board, staff and volunteers, the Guthrie would not have been able to achieve this outstanding milestone. It is an honor to share this tremendous achievement with our entire community."

The first 1,000 open house guests will receive a complimentary copy of The Guthrie Theater: Images, History and Inside Stories by Peg Guilfoyle, edited by Sheila Livingston. The event will kick off with opening remarks by Haj on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. From there, guests may curate their own experiences through a variety of scheduled and ongoing programming.

Scheduled Activities

Directing demonstrations place you in the shoes of a director as you observe the process of fine-tuning select scenes from The Importance of Being Earnest and A Christmas Carol.



Drop-in education classes provide an opportunity for guests to learn the fundamentals of the Alexander movement technique, stage combat and an empowering music and dance experience known as Slay. No experience necessary.



Theater games for youth offer an outlet for even the youngest artists to learn about improvisation, storytelling and working with an ensemble.



History of the Guthrie takes you on a journey through the decades, highlighting some of the most impactful Guthrie moments of the past 60 years.

Ongoing Activities

Self-guided backstage tours

Coloring and craft stations

"Record a Guthrie Memory" station

"Ask Us" informational booths

Interactive photo booths

Guthrie artifacts on display

Pop-up story time

Prize giveaways

Food trucks

The Guthrie gratefully acknowledges Wells Fargo for their generous support of the 60th Anniversary Open House.