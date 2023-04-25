Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guthrie Theater To Host 60th Anniversary Open House

The event is on May 7.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Guthrie Theater To Host 60th Anniversary Open House

The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) announced it will host a 60th Anniversary Open House on Sunday, May 7, marking 60 years to the day that the theater opened in 1963. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature directing demonstrations, drop-in classes, pop-up story time, theater games for youth, coloring and craft stations and self-guided backstage tours that highlight the Guthrie's expansive in-house production shops where plays leap from page to stage.

This event is free and open to the public. Accessibility services, including courtesy wheelchairs, a quiet space, ASL interpretation by certified interpreters and audio description for guests who are blind or have low vision, will be available. For an up-to-date schedule of events, visit www.guthrietheater.org/openhouse.

"When the Guthrie first opened its doors in 1963, it was met with tremendous support from all corners of Minnesota," said Artistic Director Joseph Haj. "Without the steadfast loyalty of our artists, audiences, donors, board, staff and volunteers, the Guthrie would not have been able to achieve this outstanding milestone. It is an honor to share this tremendous achievement with our entire community."

The first 1,000 open house guests will receive a complimentary copy of The Guthrie Theater: Images, History and Inside Stories by Peg Guilfoyle, edited by Sheila Livingston. The event will kick off with opening remarks by Haj on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. From there, guests may curate their own experiences through a variety of scheduled and ongoing programming.

Scheduled Activities

  • Directing demonstrations place you in the shoes of a director as you observe the process of fine-tuning select scenes from The Importance of Being Earnest and A Christmas Carol.
  • Drop-in education classes provide an opportunity for guests to learn the fundamentals of the Alexander movement technique, stage combat and an empowering music and dance experience known as Slay. No experience necessary.
  • Theater games for youth offer an outlet for even the youngest artists to learn about improvisation, storytelling and working with an ensemble.
  • History of the Guthrie takes you on a journey through the decades, highlighting some of the most impactful Guthrie moments of the past 60 years.

Ongoing Activities

  • Self-guided backstage tours
  • Coloring and craft stations
  • "Record a Guthrie Memory" station
  • "Ask Us" informational booths
  • Interactive photo booths
  • Guthrie artifacts on display
  • Pop-up story time
  • Prize giveaways
  • Food trucks

The Guthrie gratefully acknowledges Wells Fargo for their generous support of the 60th Anniversary Open House.



New Native Theatre Presents THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE By Keith Barker Photo
New Native Theatre Presents THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE By Keith Barker
New Native Theatre presents its second in-person, mainstage production since the pandemic, April 19 through May 7, 2023 at Dreamland Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Interview: Jodi Carmeli of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo
Interview: Jodi Carmeli of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
You're invited to The Prom, Broadway's new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that's full of sparkle and 'Zazz!'
Review: OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre Photo
Review: OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre
What did our critic think of OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre?
Review: THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater Photo
Review: THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater
What did our critic think of THE PAJAMA GAME at Artistry Theater? A classic tale of boy meets girl, and girl wants a raise - wait, that's not how it goes! Sid and Babe will show you exactly how it goes, as they manage romance and work on opposite sides of a labor dispute at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory.

More Hot Stories For You


New Native Theatre Presents THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE By Keith BarkerNew Native Theatre Presents THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE By Keith Barker
April 24, 2023

New Native Theatre presents its second in-person, mainstage production since the pandemic, April 19 through May 7, 2023 at Dreamland Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Department of Public Transformation Announces The 2023 Cohort Of The Ignite Rural Artist ResidencyDepartment of Public Transformation Announces The 2023 Cohort Of The Ignite Rural Artist Residency
April 23, 2023

8 artists were selected for the 2023 Cohort, which is in its second year of operation, led by the Ignite Rural Program Director Holly Doll, Anpao Win (First Light Woman).
Cast & Creatives Set for Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Guthrie TheaterCast & Creatives Set for Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Guthrie Theater
April 20, 2023

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by Ken Ludwig, directed by Risa Brainin. 
WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 – ACTIVATE CREATURE POWER Announced At Hennepin Theatre Trust, November 16WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 – ACTIVATE CREATURE POWER Announced At Hennepin Theatre Trust, November 16
April 17, 2023

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 – Activate Creature Power!, the theatrical production starring Martin and Chris Kratt, based on the Emmy-nominated hit PBS KIDS series, will bring audiences along on a “wild” ride with a dynamic mix of live-action and animation.
Video: Get a First Look at Disney's NEWSIES JR At Stages TheatreVideo: Get a First Look at Disney's NEWSIES JR At Stages Theatre
April 14, 2023

Watch a teaser for Newsies Jr. at Stages Theatre Company!
share