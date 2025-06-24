Grammy Winner Chris Thile to Perform at the Pantages Theatre in January 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, and composer Chris Thile will perform at the Pantages Theatre on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at HennepinArts.org and at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

Widely regarded as a genre-defying virtuoso, Thile is a founding member of the acclaimed string bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and has collaborated with renowned artists including Yo-Yo Ma, Fiona Apple, and Brad Mehldau. A recipient of the prestigious MacArthur “Genius” Grant, Thile was hailed by The Guardian as “that rare being: an all-round musician,” and by NPR as a “genre-defying musical genius.”

Thile previously hosted public radio’s Live from Here with Chris Thile and continues to craft new artistic terrain, from his orchestral song cycle ATTENTION! to The Manhattan Variations, a new one-man show exploring self-discovery in a cocktail bar on NYC’s Lower East Side. He also recently launched The Energy Curfew Music Hour, a musical variety show featuring Punch Brothers, now streaming on Audible and podcast platforms.

EVENT DETAILS

Chris Thile

Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Pantages Theatre | Minneapolis, MN

Tickets: On sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at HennepinArts.org

Comments