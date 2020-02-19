E/D Announces World Premiere Of THE SHOW

Twin Cities based performing artists, Emily Michaels King and Debra Berger, announced today the debut of E/D's newest theatrical work, THE SHOW, which will premiere March 13 through March 22 at The Crane Theater.

After the success of their 2018 critically acclaimed show ANIMUS, E/D's newest contemporary performance piece, THE SHOW, is a glitter bomb of feminine force that rips off the band-aid of pretense and lets the mess flow. THE SHOW is inspired by the angst of girlhood, the women they've always wanted to be, and how ugly things are always ugly, even when you cover them in sequins.

THE SHOW weaves together three different versions of Emily and Debra: their teenage selves, two Alter Egos: a Country Star and a Superhero, and the adult women they actually are. Co-creator and performer Debra Berger says, "At its heart, THE SHOW explores the many ways we perform and mask our full truths to the world: I appear okay, but I'm not okay. I appear sweet, but I'm not sweet. I appear weak, but I am stronger than you could imagine. It's a vulnerable, wild, and messy journey."

Featuring coming of age reflections and a dynamic female friendship, THE SHOW is also a reclaiming of femininity. "So much of our work as E/D is about creating space for bold, artistic ideas that invite or express the full breadth of our womanhood," says co-creator and performer Emily Michaels King. "ANIMUS did this by exploring the darker sides of our natures in a stark black and white setting, and THE SHOW, in many ways, is the antithesis of that: colorful, bright, electric. It fully embraces modern femininity and celebrates that girliness and girlhood are synonymous with power and complexity."

Featuring E/D's signature combination of journey, abstraction, and unforgettable imagery, THE SHOW includes surprising special effects, a cacophonous and nostalgic sound design, and a bold, pink aesthetic. THE SHOW is loud. Unapologetic. Undeniably exciting. And proudly made by women artists for everyone.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You