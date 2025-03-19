Duluth Playhouse Underground Opens EVERY BRILLIANT THING In The Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Duluth Playhouse Underground will present Every Brilliant Thing, a one-person play written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, running April 3 - 13, 2025 in The Lab. This moving and surprisingly hilarious immersive experience provides a life-affirming jolt of humanism, reminding audiences to pay attention to life's smallest joys—and to each other.

Starring Kayla Schiltgen (last seen at Duluth Playhouse in The Glass Menagerie), Every Brilliant Thing tells the story of a young child who creates a list of “everything worth living for” to cheer up their mother–like ice cream, things with stripes, and the color yellow. What starts as a heartfelt attempt to bring comfort soon evolves into a lifelong project, with the list growing to thousands of entries, ranging from small, everyday pleasures to profound moments of connection.

What makes this play truly special is its ability to create a shared, communal experience, inviting the audience to contribute lines and even step into roles, making each performance unique. Hailed by The Guardian as “one of the funniest plays you'll ever see about depression,” Every Brilliant Thing explores the complexities of mental health, love, and the power of human connection.

