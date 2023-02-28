Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Duluth Playhouse To Host SINGIN' WITH THE STARS Fundraiser This Weekend

This unforgettable night will highlight a variety of local personalities living out their Broadway dreams on the NorShor stage.

Feb. 28, 2023  

This Friday, March 3, 2023, Duluth Playhouse invites the community for one unforgettable evening at the NorShor Theatre. Singing with the Stars is the ultimate Broadway performance competition and the Playhouse's first in person fundraising event since 2019. This unforgettable night will highlight a variety of local personalities living out their Broadway dreams on the NorShor stage. Throughout the evening, guests will vote for their favorite performers, resulting in the very first winner of Singing with the Stars.

Each season, Duluth Playhouse provides over 600 paid positions for local actors, directors, designers, instructors, and many other artists. The education program at the Playhouse offers year round programming that develops skills, engages the creative mind, and shapes the talents of emerging artists. All proceeds from Singing with the Stars will go towards supporting the Playhouse education program and artists in the Twin Ports.

The contestants for this remarkable evening are Don Ness (Ordean Foundation), Dan Hanger (Fox 21), Ivy Vainio (AICHO), Solomon Witherspoon (Spoon's Restaurant), Martha Bremer (Communitarian), Peter Singler (Essentia Health), Carl Crawford (City of Duluth), Classie Dudley (NAACP), Christina Woods (Duluth Arts Institute) and Lynne Williams (UMD). Celebrity judges Kenny Johnson (WDIO); Gabriel Mayfield (Life House Youth Center) and Mary Fox (Zeitgeist Arts) will offer cheeky banter after each performance.

During this night of glitz and glamour, guests will be greeted with a champagne toast as they enter the NorShor on a red carpet. Hors d'oeuvres and a decadent dessert bar will be provided by Blackwoods and Greysolon Catering. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for special prizes and enjoy a sneak-peek of the Playhouse's upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods.

Since its founding in 1914, Duluth Playhouse has continued to thrive because of the steadfast support of its community. This level of support assures that the Playhouse is able to continue to offer high quality live theater and extensive arts education opportunities to the region. As one of the nation's oldest non-profit arts organizations, the Playhouse is honored to call the Historic Arts and Theatre District of downtown Duluth home.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday, 10am - 5pm, or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.




