Duluth Playhouse Debuts New Brand, New Season And New Youth, Underground Locations

Duluth Playhouse roars into fall with a variety of fresh ways to enjoy theater! At the top of the list, Duluth Playhouse will debut its new 2022-23 season, beginning with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, ONCE.

Based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name and featuring the Oscar-winning song "Falling Slowly", ONCE is a bittersweet reminder of the power music has to connect us all. This truly unique production features a cast of folk musicians to transport audiences to the streets of Dublin. ONCE opens September 16 and runs through October 2, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre.

The Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre (Formerly known as the Family Theatre) kicks off their new season with THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL running October 21 -23, 2022 on the NorShor Stage. The Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre is a celebration of young artists ages 8-18 coming together to connect with one another through the magic of live theatre. With the exception of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, Duluth Playhouse Underground productions will now work their stagecraft at the beloved Zeitgeist Teatro Performing Arts Theater at 222 East Superior Street. THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW will be performed at the St Louis County Depot one last time October 27-30, 2022.

Lastly, Duluth Playhouse is pleased to enter fall with a fresh look. Creating a contemporary new logo in partnership with one of Duluth's finest brand development agencies, Šek Design Studio, the updated branding for Duluth Playhouse is largely based on the future goals and vision of the organization.

"We wanted to create more breathing room between the dominant Art Deco aesthetic of the NorShor space and the Playhouse as an organization so they could utilize the brand across a myriad of genres, timeframes, and content found in each production." Michael Smišek, owner of Šek Design stated. "Another driving goal for the brand was to make it playful and approachable while leaning forward toward a modern style. We treated the 'PLAYHOUSE' word-mark with crossing stage lights in place of the 'Y' and created multiple variations on the theme to maximize flexibility and marketing options." Michael Smišek, owner of Šek Design, is a Fine Art graduate from UMD and has deep connections to the Duluth Arts community. "We care deeply about helping to lift up and propel the Arts Organizations in our community and beyond because these programs open doors, push ideals, and create lasting experiences that become a part of each person in the audience."

Tickets are now on sale for all Playhouse shows. Join the Playhouse family by becoming a Season Member and enjoy exclusive benefits such as 20% off tickets and access to the best seats in the house. For more information, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org. To book seats or season memberships, please visit the NorShor Theatre Box Office (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is mask optional and no longer requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater.