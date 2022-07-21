Circus Juventas to Present CONFETTI in August

Circus Juventas' spectacular summer production, Confetti, follows a troupe of young circus performers on a mystical journey through iconic moments in circus history. The show performs at the air-conditioned, permanent big top, 1270 Montreal Ave, Saint Paul, from July 29 to August 14 for 16 breathtaking performances. The Sunday matinee, 1 p.m., July 31, will have an ASL/AD interpreter. Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $25 to $50. This year, tickets will be sold exclusively online through ShoWare. Masks will be optional; the Circus Juventas venue hosts a large, open arena with a ventilation system and updated HEPA air filters.

In true circus tradition, Circus Juventas performers have trained for nearly a year in preparation for this annual summer spectacular. Audiences will witness gripping new acts such as fire jump rope, extreme unicycle, and a 90-foot wire walk without a net will present alongside returning favorites like teeterboard, wall trampoline, and flying trapeze. "We cannot wait to unveil our new blindfolded trick on the outside of the rotating wheel of steel - it's guaranteed to have you at the edge of your seat," says Dan Butler, co-founder and executive director.

Confetti takes audiences on a vision quest through history, highlighting the landmark circus acts over 600 years. "We are emphasizing intricate scenery, costumes, and theatrics so each stop along the way will transport the audience to the most thrilling stages in circus history," says Elizabeth "Betty" Butler, Circus Juventas' co-founder and artistic director. The journey begins when a mysterious fortune-telling machine sets a group of uncertain young circus performers on a path to discover their purpose when they find themselves at the end of their careers with

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. First, the young time-travelers find themselves juggling with minstrels in Renaissance Italy. Next, they visit Phillip Astley at the dawn of the circus ring, complete with a life-size equestrian puppet created by puppet designer Christopher Lutter- Gardella. Next, they witness the invention of the flying trapeze in turn-of-the-century Paris, rub shoulders with P.T. Barnum in New York and fall into the surreal world of Cirque Nouveau.

Audiences of all ages will be enthralled by this whirlwind adventure, unearthing circus past to discover the meaning of circus future.

Confetti Summer Show Dates and Performances

Presold School Shows

Wednesday, August 3 at 1:00

p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 27, 2022

Tickets range from $25 to $50 depending on adult vs child. Children ages two and under on an adult's lap are free. Order through ShoWare.

Show dates: July 29 - August 14

Check https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187204®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcircusjuventas.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/summer-show-2022/ for times and details.

Public Shows

Friday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. (ASL/AD show)

Thursday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 7 at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 13 at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 14 at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m.

About Circus Juventas

Circus Juventas is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and North America's largest youth performing arts circus school. During the past 28 years, co-founders Dan and Betty Butler have seen their dream grow into a year-round program that serves more than 2,500 children and youth with a diverse array of circus arts training and performance opportunities in a non-competitive setting. Circus Juventas' mission is to inspire artistry and self-confidence through a multicultural circus arts experience

that encourages leadership and life skills, teamwork, athleticism, artistry, the pursuit of excellence, and community service. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187204®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcircusjuventas.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.