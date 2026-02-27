Duluth Playhouse Will Stage LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at NorShor Theatre

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Duluth Playhouse welcomes spring with the cult classic musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, running March 13 - 29, 2026 at the NorShor Theatre.

This deviously delicious sci-fi hit follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek flower shop assistant who discovers a strange and otherworldly plant he names “Audrey II,” after his longtime coworker crush. But Audrey II isn't your average houseplant—it's a bloodthirsty, R&B-singing carnivore with dreams of world domination. As Seymour's fortunes begin to change, he's pulled deeper into a world of temptation, ambition, and consequences he never imagined. Devouring the hearts of theatre-goers for over 40 years, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's campy, creepy, outrageously fun show remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

“Little Shop of Horrors is a love letter to musical theatre and a warning about what happens when desperation gets mistaken for opportunity,” says Executive Director WES DRUMMOND, “It's unapologetically theatrical and deeply human. It makes us laugh while quietly asking who gets eaten when systems fail. In the Playhouse's production, we're embracing its dark comedy and outrageous camp while letting it speak directly to the moment we're living in, an America where fear is weaponized, money is power and survival often comes at a cost. We can't wait to share it with Duluth!”

The cast is led by local favorite Jace LeGarde (Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music) as Seymour and Kristen Stickley, making her Playhouse debut, as Audrey, with Gabriel Mayfield reprising his role as the voice of Audrey II for the fourth time. Todd Larson will portray the hard-to-please Mr. Mushnik, Geoffrey Eggleston sinks his teeth into the role of the sadistic Dentist, and Chris Ibarra, who wowed as Sven in Disney's Frozen, returns to puppet Audrey II.

The streetwise trio features KateMarie Andrews, Erin Nicole Farsté, and Natalie Hanson, who will delight audiences with their powerhouse vocals and sharp comedic presence. The ensemble includes Ian Wallin (Cover for Mushnik), Antony Ferguson (Cover for Orin Scrivello), and Kiersten MacGregor (Cover for Audrey). Hunter Ramsden will cover for Seymour.

Featuring an unforgettable score and larger-than-life characters, audiences won't want to miss the show that proves sometimes the things we nurture the most can grow beyond our control.