Cast Set For RIDE THE CYCLONE at Lyric Arts

Lyric Arts Company of Anoka announced the cast of RIDE THE CYCLONE with book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. RIDE THE CYCLONE was originally produced by Kevin McCollum and Morris Berchard. This dark musical is directed by Marci Lucht. Lucht directs the incredible cast featuring DeZhané Antoinette, Elizabeth Dunn, Cassie Edlund, Nadia Franzen, Erik Haering, Cameron Roy Hall, Imani Harris, Lexi Johnson, Kaoru Shoji, Benni Siglin, and Jonah Smith.

RIDE THE CYCLONE will run January 16–February 8, 2026 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $50. Group and other discounts are available. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

Six teenagers board a roller coaster—only to find themselves in limbo, competing for a second chance at life. As they share their stories through an eclectic and electrifying score, RIDE THE CYCLONE blends dark comedy, heartfelt emotion, and unexpected twists into a theatrical experience like no other.

A cult-favorite musical that has earned acclaim across North America, RIDE THE CYCLONE won the Dora Award for Outstanding Musical Theatre Production. Quirky, poignant, and wildly inventive, this thrilling ride through fate, identity, and what it truly means to live is one you won't want to miss!

“RIDE THE CYCLONE is one of those rare shows that manages to be both funny and deeply moving,” shares director Marci Lucht. “On its surface, it's about sudden tragedy, yet it's a story about what it means to be alive — about identity, purpose, and how we each want to be remembered. What I love most about this show is that it doesn't shy away from darkness, yet it always finds light, finds humor and a sense of gratitude for life.”

The cast of RIDE THE CYCLONE features the talents of DeZhané Antoinette (SISTER ACT), Elizabeth Dunn (Lyric Arts Debut), Cassie Edlund (SISTER ACT), Nadia Franzen (THE MUSIC MAN), Erik Haering (Lyric Arts Debut), Cameron Roy Hall (Lyric Arts Debut), Imani Harris (BIG FISH), Lexi Johnson (Lyric Arts Debut), Kaoru Shoji (SISTER ACT), Benni Siglin (Lyric Arts Debut), and Jonah Smith (Miss Bennett: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY).



The artistic team for RIDE THE CYCLONE includes Marci Lucht (Director), Laura Long (Music Director), Madi Nelson (Choreographer), Cory Skold (Scenic Designer), Sarah Christenson (Costume Designer), Shannon Elliott (Lighting Designer), Michaela Lochen (Projections Designer), Paul Estby (Sound Designer), Ren Edson (Props Designer), Ian Pirner (Videographer), and Emily Ludewig (Stage Manager).