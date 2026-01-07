Lyric Arts Reveals Cast of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lyric Arts Company of Anoka announced the cast of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE by Agatha Christie. This suspenseful thriller is directed by Lee Hannah Conrads. The cast includes Bruce Abas, Alex Cavegn, David Denninger, Nadya Dominique, Sarah Furniss, Phoenicia Gamble, Davin Grindstaff, Emily Jabas, Jeremy Lostetter, Margaret Reid, Michael Quadrozzi, Drew Reynhout, Matt Saxe, Tucker Stone, Edwin Strout, and Brendan Veerman.

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE will run February 27–March 22, 2026 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $50. Group and other discounts are available.

Ten strangers are lured to a secluded island, each with a dark secret. One by one, they begin to die. Trapped with no way to escape and suspicion mounting, the guests must unravel the mystery before it's too late. But who is the killer—and will anyone survive?

Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE is the world's best-selling mystery novel, adapted into a gripping stage play that has captivated audiences for decades. Packed with suspense, twists, and a shocking finale, this thrilling whodunit will keep you on the edge of your seat!

“Agatha Christie, the queen of crime and inventor of the modern murder mystery, is one of the most popular and celebrated authors in any genre,” shares director Lee Hannah Conrads. “AND THEN THERE WERE NONE is her most popular and most adapted story, and one of the best selling novels in any language. And yet, AND THEN THERE WERE NONE is unlike any other Christie story: no one is who they seem, (almost) everyone is guilty, and Poirot is not coming to save us.”

The cast of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE features a cast nearly all making their debut at Lyric Arts including Bruce Abas, Alex Cavegn, David Denninger, Nadya Dominique, Sarah Furniss, Phoenicia Gamble, Davin Grindstaff (A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS), Emily Jabas (9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL), Jeremy Lostetter, Margaret Reid (A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS), Michael Quadrozzi (THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS), Drew Reynhout (BIG FISH), Matt Saxe, Tucker Stone, Edwin Strout (A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS), and Brendan Veerman (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER).

The artistic team for AND THEN THERE WERE NONE includes Lee Hannah Conrads (Director), Justin Hooper (Scenic Designer), Zamora S. (Costume Designer), Alyssa Kraft (Lighting Designer), Brodyn Byington (Sound Designer), Kat Walker (Props Designer), and Maggie Baukol (Stage Manager).