THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to Theater Latté Da in February

Theater Latté Da has announced complete casting and single ticket on-sale for Tennessee Williams’ American classic play The Glass Menagerie (February 4 - March 1, 2026). The new year will bring the iconic Williams masterwork to Twin Cities audiences in a new production, directed by Justin Lucero, that delves into the musicality and cinematic sweep infused into Williams’ original script.

“At Latté Da, we’re always inspired by classics that feel newly alive when viewed from different angles, and The Glass Menagerie is just such a piece,” states Lucero. “By magnifying its poetic simplicity with live underscore and thoughtfully integrated video, we hope to illuminate why this story continues to resonate with audiences across generations.”

The complete cast for The Glass Menagerie includes Dustin Bronson (Latté Da debut), Brandon Brooks (Into the Woods), Amy Eckberg (Latté Da debut) and Norah Long (Johnny Skeeky, My Fair Lady).

The Glass Menagerie is a luminous memory play that captures the fragile ache of longing, illusion, and family ties strained to their breaking point. Filtered through Tom’s introspective narration, the story unfolds like a faded home movie—its details soft, its emotions piercing. Tennessee Williams’ iconic work scripts music not merely as background, but as an emotional undercurrent: distant, echoing tunes that linger just beyond the moment, weaving through thought, feeling and the quiet pull of nostalgia. One of the most renowned American dramas of the 20th century, this semi-autobiographical masterwork is not just a play—it’s a reverie.

“A bucket list project for so many directors, I’m excited to lean deeply into Tennessee Williams’ original vision of this poetic, intimate memory play—alive with tenderness, longing and emotional vividness,” states Lucero, Latté Da’s Artistic Director and this production’s Director. “By thoughtfully integrating live underscore and a fresh visual video vocabulary, we aim to illuminate the world Williams imagined and reveal new colors that still resonate so powerfully today.”

The design team for The Glass Menagerie includes scenic designer Joe Thomas Johnson, video & projections designer Adam J. Thompson, Costume Designer Amber Brown, lighting designer Marcus Dilliard, sound designer Katharine Horowitz, props designer Madelaine Foster, and hair and makeup designer Emma Gustafson. Shelby Reddig is stage manager and Samantha Smith is assistant stage manager.

The 2025/26 season opened October 8, 2025 with the original concert offering Journey On: A 100th Show Cabaret Celebration, marking the organization’s 100th production and the launch of a milestone year that will also bring the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Ritz Theater in Spring 2026 and the successful completion of the ambitious NEXT 25 X 25 initiative to support the development of 25 new musicals over a five-year period. The season continued in November with a hit reimagined production of the Lerner & Loewe classic My Fair Lady, led by Artistic Director Justin Lucero, playing through December 28. Following The Glass Menagerie is the local premiere of the hilariously irreverent Broadway hit Gutenberg! The Musical!, the Latté Da-commissioned World Premiere of My Ántonia, adapted from the beloved Willa Cather novel, and the return of the annual NEXT Festival, dedicated to the development of new musicals and plays with music.