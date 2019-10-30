Cast Announced For ELF THE MUSICAL, JR. At Stages Theatre

Everyone's favorite Elf is coming to Stages Theatre Company, in the holiday classic Elf the Musical, Jr.! Join us this winter as we follow Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity and win over his new family. Based on the beloved film from New Line Cinema, this hilarious musical is filled with memorable songs, lots of laughs and holiday cheer for the whole family to enjoy.

Elf the Musical, Jr. is approximately 75 minutes with an intermission and is recommended for all ages. Tickets are on sale now! Visit www.stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates and times or call the Box Office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $18 for children, $25 for adults and $21 for seniors, ages 60+.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and gets transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With permission from Santa, he embarks on a journey to New York City to find his true identity.

Directed by Sandy Boren-Barrett and Michael Matthew Ferrell, Elf the Musical, Jr. takes us through a journey that captures the true meaning of the holiday season. "At the heart of this beautiful and funny musical is the importance of family; and the friends that have become a family TO YOU! They all play an important role in our lives, and the lives of our young people," said Boren-Barrett. "Elf the Musical, Jr. at Stages Theatre Company is truly a family-friendly musical filled with dance and spectacle that will make it a "sparklejollytwinklejingly" event for the young and young at heart."

Based on the cherished hit film, Elf the Musical, Jr. features songs by Tony Award-nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The book is by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Elf the Musical, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

The cast for Elf the Musical, Jr. features: Elena Bergren (Sam & Ensemble), Delaney Brooks (Sarah & Ensemble), Isaiah Bustamante (Fake Santa & Ensemble), Evan Decker (Matthews & Ensemble), Sofia M Fraser (Ensemble), Kamrie Frost (Deb), Riley Gamades (Elf & Ensemble), Ian Handeland (Macy's Manager), Grant Hudson (Elf & Ensemble), Pavan Kartik (Elf & Ensemble), Indra Khariwala (Elf & Ensemble), Shana Eisenberg (Emily Hobbs), Jackson Lyon (Buddy), Sara Magnuson (Jovie), Sam Mandell (Michael Hobbs), Emily May (Darlene & Ensemble), Kyla-Ashlee Plair (Santa Helper & Ensemble), Lilie Rankin (Charlotte & Ensemble), Bruce Rowan (Santa), Asgerami Semkoff (Mother in Macy's & Ensemble), Medi Semkoff (Elf & Ensemble), Brent Teclaw (Walter Hobbs), Isabella TenPas (Elf & Ensemble), Mark Turcotte (Ethan Von Brocken), Josie Turk (Shawanda Elf & Ensemble), Hogan Vaupel (Charlie), Alex Weiner (Elf & Ensemble), Tad Williamson (Greenway) and Tiahna Wolfe-Shields (Chadwick & Ensemble)

The Creative & Production Team includes Artistic Director & Director: Sandy Boren-Barrett, Director & Choereographer: Michael Matthew Ferrell Lighting Designer: Jeff Brown, Costume & Make-Up Designer: Samantha Fromm Haddow, Technical Director: Gretchen Katt, Costume Supervisor: Christa Ludwig, Sound Designer: Alan Pagel, Production Manager: Melanie Salmon-Peterson, Props Designer: Kenji Shoemaker, Set Designer: Joe Stanley, Music Director: Kim Willow, Assistant Choreographer: Krysti Witta, Stage Manager: Emily Sullivan, Directing Apprentice: Ian Handelan

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit stagestheatre.org





