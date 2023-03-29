Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ben Schwartz Comes to the State Theatre in October

The event is on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Mar. 29, 2023  
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that American actor, comedian, writer, director and producer Ben Schwartz will appear for one night only in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Schwartz can be seen in Lord & Miller's AppleTV+ miniseries "The Afterparty," as well as the second season of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell's Netflix series "Space Force," in which he stars opposite stars Carell and John Malkovich. He is also the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in both the original and sequel films for Paramount. Schwartz can next be seen starring in Universal Pictures' Dracula reboot Renfield, set for release in April 2023.

Previous credits include the Disney feature Flora and Ulysses, based on the popular novel, the indie feature Standing Up, Falling Down, for which Ben received rave reviews for his lead performance opposite Billy Crystal; Night School, opposite Kevin Hart for Universal; Happy Anniversary, written and directed by Jared Stern for Netflix; This is Where I Leave You, directed by Shawn Levy, and many others.

Ben starred opposite Don Cheadle & Kristen Bell in the Showtime comedy series "House of Lies" and acted alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt and Aziz Ansari as Jean Ralphio on "Parks & Recreation." He co-created and stars in three improv specials on Netflix entitled "Middleditch & Schwartz" and has lent his voice to various animated shows such as "Ducktales" and "Rise of the TMNT." As a writer, Ben has published four books and written television shows and movies for many major studios.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.




