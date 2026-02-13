Ballet CoLaboratory to Debut A MOUSE, A COOKIE Ballet for Kids in March

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What happens if you give a mouse a cookie?! You get a charming ballet that is the perfect introduction to live performance for young children. Ballet Co.Laboratory invites families to the bite-sized ballet, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, on stage March 7-15, 2026 at the Ballet Co.Laboratory Studio Theatre in Saint Paul.

Choreographed by Alejandra Emilia Iannone, Ballet Co.Laboratory's 2026 Laboratory II: Emerging Choreographer, the production takes familiar scenes from a beloved children's book and adds whimsy as characters come off the page and onto the stage. From dancing kitchen utensils to waltzing soap suds, our merry mouse leads her best friend, the kid, on a wild adventure – leaving a little bit of chaos in their wake.

Along with that philosophy, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie offers more than just a performance. Families are invited to arrive up to an hour early for optional themed activities, including a craft, treats, and games. The production itself runs approximately 45 minutes with no intermission, making it nonstop fun for young attention spans. Hidden jokes, surprise cameos, and interactive moments ensure there is something to delight viewers of every age. Afterwards, audiences can participate in a free 15-minute mini dance class, open to everyone (no special clothing or shoes needed­), and photos with the performers.

Set to music by Vince Guaraldi, the iconic composer beloved for his work on Charles Schulz's Peanuts series, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie pairs familiar melodies with colorful costumes, playful wigs, and imaginative props. The performance is danced by the Trainee and Upper-Level Students of The School of Ballet Co.Laboratory.

For families, first-time balletgoers, and anyone who believes in the magic of storytelling, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie promises to be the sweetest experience for a winter weekend.