BWW Interview: Chatting with Joseph Corella of 567BROADWAY!

Created by Broadway dancers Joseph Corella and Jonathan Sandler, 567BROADWAY! is the totally original dance fitness workout for all levels that inspires movement, health, and happiness by harnessing the magic of musical theater song and dance.

I recently took one of his classes and it was so much fun! We chat with Joseph on musical theatre and 567BROADWAY!

How does it feel to have live theatre back?

It's incredible to have live theatre back finally. It has been a tumultuous two years, and the world will need art now more than ever to heal.

What inspired you to pursue a career in performing?

My love for theatre started when I was in elementary school. I joined the after-school theatre program and fell in love with performing. From that moment on, I knew that this was something that I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

Who were your influences?

My biggest influences are the incredible teachers I had growing up. Specifically my Junior High theatre teachers, Ms. Hall & Mr. Bachtell. Their belief in me kept me going through some difficult times. As well, their love for theatre has inspired me to this day.

What was the first professional theatre production you saw?

The first professional theatre production I saw was the Broadway tour of Phantom of the Opera in Phoenix, AZ. I loved every moment of getting dressed up to go to the theatre, the exciting energy of everyone taking their seats, and the start of the overture. When the overture started, I instantly knew that I wanted to be on Broadway one day.

What are your favorite role you've played, and production you've done?

My Broadway debut in All Shook Up at the Palace Theatre is one of my favorite moments. I won't forget standing in Times Square in utter disbelief that my dream was coming true. A beautiful moment I will take with me for the rest of my life.

What is your favorite musical?

My favorite musical is "Kiss of the Spiderwoman." The story and music are truly iconic. I hope one day that they make it into a movie musical. If you don't know the musical, listen to the cast recording right now!

What is your favorite musical song?

This question is too hard to answer. I have so many favorite musical songs. It depends on what I am feeling that day that I gravitate more towards. That's the thing that I love about musicals. It plays on every human emotion and helps me understand those emotions through the song and story.

What is your favorite musical song to sing?

It's so hard to pick just one favorite musical song to sing. I will sing them all anytime, anywhere. LOL!

What is another role you'd like to play or a production you'd want to be in?

It's a dream of mine to originate a new role in a brand new Broadway musical. This role for sure needs to have a big dance number. It all starts with a dream, right?

What inspired you to start 567Broadway?

I created 567BROADWAY! because I wanted to combine everything I love: dance, fitness, and Broadway. I also wanted to create a safe dance space for adults of all ages to come dance and sweat it out. Sharing our love of musical theatre makes it that much more magical. Most importantly, we are taking care of our body and mind at 567BROADWAY!

What do you enjoy about teaching 567Broadway?

I love helping adults tap into creativity to take care of themselves. 567BROADWAY! isn't just a dance fitness class for any dance level; it truly is a creative workout experience. Adults deserve to have that child-like fun too. Seeing people light up with joy by connecting to creativity is so fulfilling as a teacher. Most importantly, I love that 567BROADWAY! brings people together to share in the experience. Even with my virtual classes, you see the team joining together worldwide to help support one another. That's what it's all about!

When anyone takes your class, what do you hope their takeaway is?

My hope for anyone that takes 567BROADWAY! is that it helps them to connect to their joyfully true creative, authentic self. My motto is "When in doubt, dance it out." I have put this into practice since I was a kid, and I would not be where I am today without the magic and power of dance. I try to share this message with as many people as I can. Overall, 567BROADWAY! is a creative workout experience that can help you refuel and take care of your body and mind. I hope that if you are inspired to dance, give 567BROADWAY! a try: no better day to start but today. I have a workout video available and weekly virtual Livestream classes. Now let's DANCE!

What else do you enjoy doing? Hobbies?

I enjoy spending some quiet time in the beautiful desert of Joshua Tree, California, with my husband and our 15-year-old Shih Tzu. As much as I love being busy, I love having some quiet time in nature to refuel.

Thank you Joseph for your time!

Photos courtesy of Joseph Corella