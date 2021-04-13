Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AS YOU LIKE IT Will Be Presented Online By Riverland Community College

As You Like is it streaming online on demand, April 23 - May 1, 2021.

Apr. 13, 2021  
Riverland Community College theatre department has announced its second virtual performance, As You Like It.

The musical features music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, is adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, and directed by Lindsey Duoos Williams.

Named one of The New York Times' best shows of 2017, As You Like It is an immersive, dream-like tale of faithful friends, feuding families, and lovers in disguise. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind and niece Celia escape to the Forest of Arden, a fantastical place of transformation where the refugees find community and acceptance under the stars. Featuring an original folk-pop score by Taub and adapted from William Shakespeare's original text, As You Like It celebrates the power of community and love.

Learn more at https://www.riverland.edu/student-life/fine-arts/theatre/current-season/.


