ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. Opens at The NorShor Theatre

Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will present Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr., running April 25 - 27, 2025 at the historic NorShor Theatre. This 75-minute, one-act musical features a cast of 30 talented young performers from across the Twin Ports. Whether it's an audience member's first time in Wonderland or their hundredth, this musical celebration of curiosity, creativity, and pure fun is sure to delight the whole family.

Based on the classic Disney animated film and adapted especially for young performers, Alice in Wonderland Jr. follows the curious Alice as she tumbles into a topsy-turvy world after chasing a talking White Rabbit. Along the way, she encounters a host of unforgettable characters—from the mischievous Cheshire Cat and zany Mad Hatter to the fearsome Queen of Hearts—on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery. Bringing the magic of Wonderland to life with playful dialogue and catchy musical numbers, this youth edition features fan favorites like “The Golden Afternoon,” “The Unbirthday Song,” and “Painting the Roses Red,” along with new songs from Disney's 2010 live-action film.

Filled with energy, imagination, and surprises around every corner, Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr. offers a colorful, high-energy theatrical adventure for audiences of all ages.

