The 2020 Minnesota Fringe Festival has been cancelled due to the current health crisis.

BroadwayWorld has learned that the fringe is continuing to pay employees through April 30, and then they will be laid off.

The festival is asking for donation to help save the fringe. They are looking to raise $100,000 by September. To make a donation, visit here.

In addition, the fringe is selling buttons, despite not holding a 2020 festival. The buttons are expected to ship in July. To purchase a button, visit here.

Learn more at minnesotafringe.org.





