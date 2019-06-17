WEST SIDE STORY One Day Sale Annoucned At Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater kicks off the 2019/20 Season with the iconic American musical West Side Story based on a conception of Jerome Robbins with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. This passionate adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is filled with some of the most unforgettable songs including "Maria," "Tonight, "I Feel Pretty" and "America" telling the greatest love story ever told in a larger-than-life musical. Buy tickets during the One Day Sale on Monday, June 24 and save 25% off adult tickets when using promotional code WSS.

Tickets start as low as $18.75 can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Milwaukee Rep's Ticket Office will be open from 9am - 6pm for the One Day Sale and the special pricing will be available online from 7am - 11:59pm. West Side Story runs September 17 - October 27, 2019 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

West Side Story is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements who is celebrating his 10th Anniversary with Milwaukee Rep. He leads the creative team with music direction by Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (In The Heights, Ring of Fire at Milwaukee Rep), choreography by Jon Rua (Broadway co-choreographer for The Cher Show and Sponge Bob Square Pants), set design by Todd Edward Ivins (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Yael Lubetzky (South Pacific, Drury Lane), co- sound design by Daniel Erdberg (Anything Goes, Arena Stage) and Megan B. Henninger (In The Heights, Milwaukee Rep), with music supervision by Rep Associate Artist John Tanner (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep). Casting to be announced at a later date.

West Side Story is presented by The Plunkett Family Foundation and sponsored by BMO with executive producers Jo Ann and Richard Beightol, Four-Four Foundation, Inc. and Gina and Eric Peter with Associate Producer Suzy B. Ettinger Foundation. The Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund.

Get a sneak peek of West Side Story with cast performances at the following local festivals this summer:

- Thursday, June 20, 7pm at Colectivo Lakefront with Musica Del Lago (1701 Lincoln Memorial Dr)

- Wednesday, July 10 at NEWaukee Night Market (W Wisconsin Ave, between Plankinton and Vel R. Philips Ave.)

- Tuesday, July 23, 6pm at Chill on the Hill in Humboldt Park (3000 S Howell Ave.)

- Sunday, August 4 at Puerto Rican Family Festival in Humboldt Park (3000 S Howell Ave.)

- Tuesday, August 6, 7pm at Skyline Music Festival (Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kilbourn - Kadish Park, between North Ave and Reservoir Ave.)

- Wednesday, August 14, 6pm at Washington Park Wednesdays (1859 N. 40 St)

- Thursday, August 15, 7pm at Jazz in the Park (Cathedral Square, 520 E Wells St)

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.





