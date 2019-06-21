Tyne Daly Announced As One Of The 2019 Lunt-Fontanne Fellows

During the week of July 14th-20th, Ms. Tyne Daly and more will lead actors in in intensive Master Classes.



A Conversation at Ten Chimneys with Tyne Daly

Friday, July 19th at 7 pm

Tyne Daly will share stories about her career spanning theater, film and television, and will answer questions from the audience.

The Concluding Presentation

Saturday, July 20th at 7 pm

Ms. Daly and all ten of the Lunt-Fontanne Fellows will share a glimpse into the work they accomplished during their week at Ten Chimneys.

Tickets for each of these programs are $150/100/75/50. Seating is limited and designated by the best available at the time of the reservation. To reserve seats, please ring (262) 968-4110.

Tyne Daly is an award winning actress of stage, television and film and is a Madison native. She had been nominated for a Tony Award twice, winning as Best Actress for her portrayal of Rose in Gypsy. Ms. Daly's additional work on Broadway includes performances in It Shoulda Been You, Mothers and Sons, Master Class, Rabbit Hole, The Seagull, and That Summer-That Fall as well as numerous other stage credits.

She has been nominated for an Emmy Award a total of 17 times, winning six, four as Lead Actress in a Drama for Cagney and Lacey, and again as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in both Christy and Judging Amy. You will have also seen Ms. Daly in many additional television shows including Murphy Brown, Modern Family, Burn Notice, Grey's Anatomy and The Magnificent Seven to name just a few, as well as numerous TV movies such as Georgia O'Keefe, Undercover Christmas and Wedding Dress.

On the large screen her films include The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Basmati Blues, A Piece of Eden and The Enforcer. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

"The opportunity to come to the navel stone [referring to the Omphalos of Ancient Greece] of American acting is very, very exciting to me." Tyne Daly

Ms. Daly will join the illustrious list of Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Master Teachers includingLynn Redgrave, Barry Edelstein, Olympia Dukakis, Joel Grey, Alan Alda, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Jason Alexander, Alfred Molina and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Through this groundbreaking national program, the top actors in the country are given a rare and deeply needed opportunity to grow artistically, renew their passion for their art form, deepen their commitment to mentorship, and form a national community of Lunt-Fontanne Fellows.

Visit here to learn more about the 2019 Master Teacher and the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program.





