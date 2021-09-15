Skylight Music Theatre's BEING EARNEST Will Launch On Streaming Musicals

Skylight Music Theatre today announced that Skylight's first virtual, full-length musical, Being Earnest by Paul Gordon and Jay Gruska, will be featured on the international platform Streaming Musicals. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre.

To celebrate the launch, Streaming Musicals is offering free access to Being Earnest for two performances on the opening night premiere Friday, September 17 at 6 p.m. (CT) / 7 p.m. (ET) and an encore presentation on Saturday, September 18 at 1 p.m. (CT) 2 p.m. (ET). To watch the free premiere or sign up for updates, visit BeingEarnestPremiere.com. For further information and availability to rent and watch online, visit StreamingMusicals.com.

Being Earnest, based on Oscar Wilde's satirical comedy of manners, The Importance of Being Earnest, was Skylight's first virtual musical and premiered October 16-November 12, 2020. It was rehearsed, performed, and recorded in the seven performers' separate homes to allow for social distancing, and footage was then edited together like a film. It was directed by Skylight Music Theatre Artistic director Michael Unger.

The version of Being Earnest being released by Streaming Musicals has been revised and updated by Paul Gordon (book/lyrics/co-composer), Michael Unger (director) and other editors with improved audio and visuals.

Being Earnest takes place in a mod, 1960's, Austin Powers-era setting. All of the brilliant wit in Wilde's most popular play remains intact in this effervescent musical about two young couples and the societal conventions, over-bearing mothers, and misplaced handbags in railway stations that they must overcome in the course of finding true love. The score is a sparkling homage to 1960's rock groups such as Herman's Hermits, The Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Seekers, The Hollies, The Lovin' Spoonful and more.

"This completely groovy musical is sure to charm and delight viewers everywhere," said Unger. "It is the perfect way to show off Milwaukee's talent pool in one of the world's most popular titles."

Behind-the-scenes insights into how Being Earnest was put together will be available on Streaming Musicals in a "Skylight Social," featuring exclusive interviews with Being Earnest creators Paul Gordon and Jay Gruska, the director, and members of the cast, along with footage of the creative ways each actor set up camera shots, dealt with props and costumes, interacted with their scene partners and learned group choreography. Actors, musicians and creative teams were never in the same room.

Gordon, who wrote Being Earnest, also wrote the musical Daddy Long Legs, which premiered at Skylight in 2012 and went on to national acclaim. He was nominated for a Tony Award for Jane Eyre on Broadway. Gruska is a three-time Emmy-nominated film and TV composer who has scored shows such as Lois & Clark and Charmed, and written songs for Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Chicago, and others.

Being Earnest features a cast of seven Milwaukee-area performers. In order of appearance: Algernon (Max Pink), Lane/Chasuble/Merriman (Tim Rebers), Jack (Joey Chelius), Lady Bracknell (Nathan Marinan), Gwendolyn (Stephanie Staszak), Miss Prism (Karen Estrada), and Cecily (Ashley Oviedo).

