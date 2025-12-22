Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Rhode Center For The Arts Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Dwayne Wells - HAIRSPRAY - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts 21%

SISTER ACT

18%

Alexis J. Roston -- Skylight Music Theatre

OLIVER!

7%

Stephanie Staszak -- Skylight Music Theatre

EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

6%

Amber Weissert -- First Stage

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Abigail Ford -- Hartford Players

MARY POPPINS

5%

Ashley Patin -- Bombshell Theatre Company

MAMMA MIA!

5%

Beth Rusher -- Musical Masquers, Inc

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

5%

Kyra Jo Pettit-Walla -- The Box Theater Company

LIZZIE

4%

Koko and Hourglass -- Over Our Head Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Celeste DuPuis -- Bombshell Theatre Company

JULIET AND ROMEO

4%

Tori Watson -- Skylight Music Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Jayne Pink -- Skylight Music Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Katy Tabb and Lisa Shriver -- Skylight Music Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Kara Ernst-Shalk -- Over Our Head Players

RENT

2%

Erin Gerred -- Ghostlight Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Sarah Laszewski -- Musical Masquers

HONKY TONK ANGELS

2%

Kenzie Alosi -- Bombshell Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Jamel Booth -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN

1%

Maria Soledad Gillespie -- Next Act Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

15%

Abby Miller/Katie Gray -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

ANASTASIA

14%

Abby Miller -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

13%

Bobby Sharon -- Skylight Music Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Cassandra Gherardini -- Falls Patio Players

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

5%

Mieka van der Ploeg -- Milwaukee Rep

FINDING NEMO TYA

5%

Theresa Ham -- First Stage

ANASTASIA

5%

Suze Falk -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

WAITRESS

4%

Lisa Quinn -- Skylight Music Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Katie Gray -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

LIZZIE

3%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

JULIET & ROMEO

3%

Krissy Sneshkof -- Skylight Music Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

Michelle Grimm -- Skylight

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

2%

Jason Orlenko -- Next Act Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Serena Abel -- Bombshell Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Serena Abel -- Bombshell Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

Serena Abel -- Bombshell Theatre Company

CLYDE'S

2%

Trinae Williams-Henning -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

Cynthy McCory, Christine Coyle, Mallory Oleson -- Over Our Head Players

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Misti Bradford -- Skylight Music Theatre

OLIVER!

1%

Michelle Grimm -- Skylight Music Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

1%

Amy Horst -- Next Act Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

1%

Izumi Inaba -- Next Act Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

Serena Abel -- Bombshell Theatre Company

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Jazmín Aurora Medina -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

41%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

27%

- Skylight Music Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

- Skylight Music Theatre

OLIVER!

11%

- Skylight Music Theatre

JULIET AND ROMEO

10%

- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

16%

Katie Gray -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

12%

Molly Rhode -- Skylight Music Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

9%

Chris Orth -- Falls Patio Players

HMS PINAFORE

6%

Jill Anna Ponasik/Jeffrey Mosser -- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players

LIZZIE

5%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players

ANASTASIA

5%

Sarah Jo Martens -- Lake Country Playhouse

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Katie Gray -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

OLIVER!

4%

Micahel Unger -- Skylight

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Eric Welch -- Bombshell Theatre Company

RENT

3%

Joe Gallo -- Ghostlight Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

3%

Michael Unger -- Skylight Music Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Trey Compton and Lisa Shriver -- Skylight Music Theatre

FINDING NEMO TYA

2%

Jeff Frank & Michael Dean Morgan -- First Stage

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Lorenz Marcus -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

MARY POPPINS

2%

Eric Welch -- Bombshell Theatre Company

EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

2%

Michelle LoRicco -- First Stage

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Eric Welch -- Bombshell Theatre Company

LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

2%

Jeff Herbst -- Milwaukee Rep

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Eric Pasbrig -- Musical Masquers, Inc

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Bob Hurd -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

JULIET & ROMEO

1%

Michael Unger -- Skylight Music Theatre

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

1%

Jeff Frank -- First Stage

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

Eric Welch -- Bombshell Theatre Company

CLUE:ON STAGE

21%

Ralph Churchill -- Lakeside Players

CLYDE'S

8%

Dimonte Henning -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

8%

Juliette Carrillo -- Milwaukee Rep

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

8%

Amanda Marquardt -- Pink Umbrella Theater Company

OLD WICKED SONGS

6%

Elyse Edelman -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

Karen Estrada -- Next Act Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE

4%

Julie Ferris-Tillman -- Sunset Playhouse

COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI

4%

Peter Kao -- Lotus Theatre

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

4%

Erin Nicole Eggers -- Acacia Theatre Company

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL

4%

Al Wallisch -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

THE 39 STEPS

4%

Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players

THE DINING ROOM

4%

Nancy Hurd -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

SANCTUARY CITY

4%

Jake Penner -- Next Act Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

4%

Cody Estle -- Next Act Theatre

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

3%

Molly Rhode -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

3%

Josh Scheibe -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

A DOLL'S HOUSE

3%

Leda Hoffmann -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

THE CHILDREN

2%

Marie Kohler -- Next Act Theatre

TOP DOG UNDERDOG

2%

Gavin Lawrence -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

17%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

15%

- Skylight Music Theatre

WAITRESS

7%

- Skylight Music Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

- Falls Patio Players

HMS PINAFORE

4%

- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

4%

- Milwaukee Rep

LIZZIE

4%

- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

4%

- Hartford Players

JOSEPH AND THE AM TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

- Sunset Playhouse

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

- Sheboygan Theatre Company

OLIVER!

3%

- Skylight Music Theatre

THE CRAIC

3%

- Milwaukee Repertory Theater

FINDING NEMO

3%

- First Stage

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

CLYDE'S

2%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

1%

- Skylight Music Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

JULIET & ROMEO

1%

- Skylight Music Theatre

RENT

1%

- Ghostlight Theatre

ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL

1%

- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

1%

- Acacia Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

20%

Zach Wilson -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

SISTER ACT

10%

Smooch Medina -- Skylight Music Theatre

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

David Pecsi -- Hartford Players

MAMMA MIA!

6%

Blaine Rakowski -- Musical Masquers, Inc

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

6%

Jimmy Balistreri -- Milwaukee Rep

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Ally Swigert -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

FINDING NEMO

5%

Jason Fassl -- First Stage

SANCTUARY CITY

5%

Jason Fassl -- Next Act Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Rachel West -- Skylight Music Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

4%

Smooch Medina -- Skylight Music Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

4%

Maaz Ahmed -- Next Act Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

OLIVER!

3%

Smooch Medina -- Skylight Music Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

Scott Lema -- Over Our Head Players

OLD WICKED SONGS

2%

Colin Gawronski -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Jimmy Balistreri -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

JULIET AND ROMEO

2%

Steve Tonar -- Skylight Music Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

ALMOST, MAINE

1%

Greg Hofmann -- Next Act Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

1%

Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN

1%

Noele Stollmack -- Next Act Theatre

RENT

0%

Scott Wirtz-Olsen -- Ghostlight Theatre

SISTER ACT

16%

Alissa Rhode -- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

14%

Bryan Chung -- Rhode Center For The Arts

ANASTASIA

9%

Bryan Chung -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Julie Johnson -- Falls Patio Players

HMS PINAFORE

5%

Donna Kummer -- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

THE CRAIC

5%

Dan Kazemi -- Milwaukee Repertory Theater

LIZZIE

5%

Al Clausen -- 6th Street Theater, Racine

OLIVER!

5%

David Bonofiglio -- Skylight Music Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Anne Van Deusen -- Bombshell Theatre Company

WAITRESS

4%

Janna Ernst -- Skylight Music Theatre

OLD WICKED SONGS

4%

Brett Ryback & Jack Forbes Wilson -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Angie Rodenkirch -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

3%

Janna Ernst -- Skylight Music Theatre

MARY POPPINS

3%

Tracy Garon -- Bombshell Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Anne Mollerskov -- Sixth Street Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

Anne Mollerskov -- Over Our Head Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Vance Dahl -- Bombshell Theatre Company

RUN BAMBI RUN

2%

Dan Kazemi -- Milwaukee Rep

RENT

1%

Donna Kummer -- Ghostlight Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

Amanda Patino -- Bombshell Theatre Company

LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

1%

James Kaplan -- Milwaukee Rep

LIZZIE

1%

Douglas Clum -- Over Our Head Players

SISTER ACT

16%

- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

15%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

ANASTASIA

7%

- Lakeside Players

WAITRESS

6%

- Skylight Music Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

5%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

HMS PINAFORE

5%

- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZ TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

- Sunset Playhouse

MAMMA MIA!

4%

- Musical Masquers

FINDING NEMO

4%

- First Stage

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

3%

- Milwaukee Rep

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

- Sheboygan Theatre Company

KINKY BOOTS

3%

- Waukesha Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

- Skylight Music Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Skylight Music Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Over Our Head Players

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

- Lake Country Playhouse

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

- Musical Masquers

LIZZIE

2%

- Sixth Street Theatre

RENT

1%

- Ghostlight Theatre

JULIET & ROMEO

1%

- Skylight Music Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

- Bombshell Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

32%

- Skylight Music Theatre

JULIET AND ROMEO

32%

- Skylight Music Theatre

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

13%

- Milwaukee Rep

EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

12%

- First Stage

THE CRAIC

11%

- Milwaukee Repertory Theater

SISTER ACT

15%

Mona Swain -- Skylight Music Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Heath Jones-Hartwig -- Falls Patio Players

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

7%

Alex Ebert -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Molly Gabriel -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Marque Jones -- Rhode Center For The Arts

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Maddie Budner -- Lakeshore Productions, Inc.

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

Adrian Ford -- Lake Country Playhouse

SISTER ACT

4%

Janet Metz -- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Bryce Clark -- Rhode Center For The Arts

WAITRESS

3%

Alex Merkel -- Skylight Music Theatre

FINDING NEMO

3%

Karen Estrada -- First Stage

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Miss Kyle Blair -- Skylight Music Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

Anne Mollerskov -- Bombshell Theatre Company

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Caleb Joyner -- Hartford Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Jamie Fry -- Rhode Center for the Arts

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Stephanie Staszak -- Skylight Music Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

Bekah Rose -- Sixth Street Theatre

LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE

1%

Eva Nimmer -- Milwaukee Rep

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Kristin Brown -- Rhode Center For The Arts

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Thomas Kamenick -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

JT Walker -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

LIZZIE

1%

Kathryn Perry -- 6th Street Theater, Racine

JULIET & ROMEO

1%

Jamie Mercado -- Skylight Music Theatre

JOSEPH AND...

1%

Brad Skonecki -- Sunset Theater

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Paul Weir -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

CLUE: ON STAGE

9%

Sean Collier -- Lakeside players

CLUE ON STAGE

6%

John Springsteen -- Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

6%

Regina Carregha -- Milwaukee Rep

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

6%

Andrea Bullar -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

CLUE: ON STAGE

6%

Kevin Duffy -- Lakeside players

SANCTUARY CITY

5%

Ashley Oviedo -- Next Act Theatre

ESPEJOS CLEAN

5%

Dylan Brown -- Milwaukee Rep

MOONGLOW

4%

Kami Layburn -- Lakeside players

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

4%

Bekah Rose -- Acacia Theatre Company

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

4%

Dimonte Henning -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

3%

Tami Workentin -- Next Act Theatre

PROOF

3%

Anna Gumberg -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Clayton Mortl -- Pink Umbrella Theater Company

A DOLL'S HOUSE

3%

Jennifer Vosters -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

CLYDE'S

3%

Lachrisa Grandberry -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI

2%

Heather David -- Lotus Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Josh Krause -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

MOONGLOW

2%

Kim Emer -- Lakeside players

SANCTUARY CITY

2%

King Hang -- Next Act Theatre

TARTUFFE

2%

Krista Rose -- Trout Theater company

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

2%

Peter Brian Kelly -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

CLYDE'S

2%

Nate Press -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

THE CHILDREN

2%

Brian Mani -- Next Act Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

1%

Cody Ernst -- Over Our Head Players

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL

1%

Robb Bessey -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

CLUE: ON STAGE

20%

- Lakeside players

ESPEJOS:CLEAN

8%

- Milwaukee Rep

A DOLL’S HOUSE

8%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

7%

- Pink Umbrella Theater Company

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

7%

- Acacia Theatre Company

VULTURES

6%

- Theatrical Tendencies

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

- Next Act Theatre

OLD WICKED SONGS

5%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

4%

- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

4%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

3%

- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

3%

- Next Act Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

3%

- Next Act Theatre

CLYDE'S

3%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE

3%

- Sunset Playhouse

THE CHILDREN

3%

- Next Act Theatre

THE DINING ROOM

2%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL

2%

- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI

2%

- Lotus Theatre

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

1%

- Theatrical Tendencies

CLYDES

1%

- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

CARMEN

38%

- Florentine Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY

29%

- Florentine Opera

LIZZIE

25%

- Over Our Head Players

SCALIA/GINSBURG

8%

- Florentine Opera

CLUE: ON STAGE

14%

Ralph Churchill -- Lakeside players

SISTER ACT

9%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

BEATING A DEAD HORSE

6%

Stefani Crawford -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

6%

Luciana Stecconi -- Milwaukee Rep

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Katie Meylink -- Bombshell Theatre Company

MAMMA MIA!

5%

Eric Pasbrig -- Musical Masquers

OLIVER!

5%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

THE CRAIC

4%

Emily Lotz -- Milwaukee Repertory Theater

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

4%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY

4%

Em Allen -- Next Act Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Tim Mathis & Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players

FINDING NEMO TYA

3%

Jessee Mooney-Bullock -- First Stage

BEATING A DEAD HORSE

3%

Christy Miceli -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

SANCTUARY CITY

3%

Jason Fassl -- Next Act Theatre

OLD WICKED SONGS

3%

Stephen Hudson-Mairet -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

Tim Mathis -- Over Our Head Players

CLYDE'S

2%

Stephen Hudson-Mairet -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

FINDING NEMO TYA

2%

Kristin Ellert -- First Stage

JULIET AND ROMEO

2%

Jonathan Berg-Einhorn -- Skylight Music Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

2%

Jeffrey D. Kmeic -- Next Act Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Rich Smith -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

Katie Meylink -- Bombshell Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN

1%

Jeffrey D. Kmeic -- Next Act Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

1%

Lisa Schlenker -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

ANASTASIA

17%

Molly Grabiel -- Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players

SISTER ACT

15%

John Tanner -- Skylight Music Theatre

ESPEJOS: CLEAN

11%

David R. Molina -- Milwaukee Rep

WAITRESS

7%

Steve Tonar -- Skylight Music Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

ALMOST, MAINE

5%

Brian Grimm -- Next Act Theatre

LIZZIE

5%

Tim Mathis -- Over Our Head Players

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

5%

Steve Tonar -- Skylight Music Theatre

OLIVER!

5%

John Tanner Monagle -- Skylight Music Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

4%

Josh Schmidt -- Next Act Theatre

SANCTUARY CITY

4%

Willow James -- Next Act Theatre

RENT

3%

David Watters -- Ghostlight Theatre

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL

3%

Skip Carlson -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

MARY POPPINS

3%

Mike Van Dreser -- Bombshell Theatre Company

JULIET AND ROMEO

3%

John Tanner Monagle -- Skylight Music Theatre

THE CHILDREN

2%

Josh Schmidt -- Next Act Theatre

SISTER ACT

10%

Hope Riesterer -- Skylight Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Kymani Hicks -- Rhode Center For The Arts

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Anna Zorn -- Falls Patio Players

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Sabrina Mazzone -- Rhode Center For The Arts

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Alexander Ebert -- Rhode Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Kaitlyn Shores -- Rhode Center For The Arts

SISTER ACT

5%

Amanda Satchell -- Skylight Music Theatre

MAMMA MIA!

4%

Abby Nicola -- Musical Masquers, Inc

OLIVER!

4%

Jared Brandt Hoover -- Skylight Music Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

4%

Jonathan Riker -- Skylight Music Theatre

MEAN GIRLS

4%

Ady Reis -- The Box Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Dezarae Jones-Hartwig -- Falls Patio Players

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Jamie Fry -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

WAITRESS

3%

Andrew Varela -- Skylight

FINDING NEMO TYA

2%

Zach Thomas Woods -- First Stage

SISTER ACT

2%

Rai Hudson -- Skylight Music Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Raven Dockery -- Skylight

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Danny Polaski -- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Emily Mertens -- Bombshell Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Lydia Rose Eiche -- Bombshell Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Tim Albrechtson -- Bombshell Theatre Company

OLIVER!

1%

Miss Miss Kyle Blair -- Skylight Music Theatre

FINDING NEMO TYA

1%

Emily Honigman -- First Stage

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Duncan Doherty -- Sheboygan Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

1%

Shawn Holmes -- Skylight Music Theatre

CLUE

18%

Kami Layburn -- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

ESPEJOS CLEAN

13%

Regina Carregha -- Milwaukee Rep

THE LIAR

9%

Andrea Bullar -- Summerstage of Delafield

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

7%

Chloe Attalla -- Next Act Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

6%

Elyse Edelman -- Next Act Theatre

CLYDE'S

6%

N'Jameh Camara -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

5%

Kat Wodtke -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL

5%

A.J. Laird -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

MOONGLOW

5%

Branden Layburn -- Lakeside players

FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS

4%

Paul Steinbach -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

SANCTUARY CITY

4%

Joe Lino -- Next Act Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

3%

Reese Madigan -- Next Act Theatre

A VERY SCHMEATRE CHRISTMAS

3%

Kimberly Christie -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS

3%

Peter Gibeau -- Kettle Moraine Playhouse

39 STEPS

3%

Cody Ernest -- Over Our Head Players

A DOLL'S HOUSE

3%

Matt Bowdren -- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL

3%

Melissa Zeien -- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre

FINDING NEMO

40%

- First Stage

HONK

25%

- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

11%

- The Box Theatre Company

TINKER BELL

8%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

THE ARISTOCATS KIDS

7%

- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy

KIDSWRITES

5%

- Skylight Music Theatre

SONGBOOK: HEROES EDITION

4%

- Skylight Music Theatre

23%

Rhode Center For The Arts

21%

Skylight Music Theatre

14%

Milwaukee Rep

5%

First Stage

4%

Lake Country Playhouse

4%

Next Act Theatre

4%

Bombshell Theatre Company

4%

The Box Theatre Company

3%

Sixth Street Theatre

3%

Kettle Moraine Playhouse

3%

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

3%

Milwaukee Opera Theatre

2%

Sheboygan Theatre Company

2%

Over Our Head Players at The Sixth Street Theatre

2%

Pink Umbrella Theatre Company

2%

Musical Masquers

1%

Lotus Theatre

1%

Ghostlight Theatre

0%

Florentine Opera

