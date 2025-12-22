Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Rhode Center For The Arts Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Danny Dwayne Wells
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
21%
Alexis J. Roston
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
18%
Stephanie Staszak
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
7%
Amber Weissert
- EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT
- First Stage
6%
Abigail Ford
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Hartford Players
6%
Ashley Patin
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
5%
Beth Rusher
- MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers, Inc
5%
Kyra Jo Pettit-Walla
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Box Theater Company
5%
Koko and Hourglass
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
4%
Celeste DuPuis
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%
Tori Watson
- JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Jayne Pink
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Katy Tabb and Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Kara Ernst-Shalk
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players
2%
Erin Gerred
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
2%
Sarah Laszewski
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Musical Masquers
2%
Kenzie Alosi
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Jamel Booth
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
1%
Maria Soledad Gillespie
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abby Miller/Katie Gray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
15%
Abby Miller
- ANASTASIA
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
14%
Bobby Sharon
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
13%
Cassandra Gherardini
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
7%
Mieka van der Ploeg
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
5%
Theresa Ham
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
5%
Suze Falk
- ANASTASIA
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
5%
Lisa Quinn
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Katie Gray
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
3%
Anne Mollerskov
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
3%
Krissy Sneshkof
- JULIET & ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Michelle Grimm
- OLIVER!
- Skylight
3%
Jason Orlenko
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
2%
Serena Abel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Serena Abel
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Anne Mollerskov
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
2%
Serena Abel
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Trinae Williams-Henning
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Cynthy McCory, Christine Coyle, Mallory Oleson
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
2%
Misti Bradford
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Michelle Grimm
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Amy Horst
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Izumi Inaba
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Serena Abel
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%
Jazmín Aurora Medina
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
41%SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
27%WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
11%OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
11%JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
10%Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Gray
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
16%
Molly Rhode
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
12%
Chris Orth
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
9%
Jill Anna Ponasik/Jeffrey Mosser
- HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
6%
Anne Mollerskov
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players
6%
Anne Mollerskov
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
5%
Sarah Jo Martens
- ANASTASIA
- Lake Country Playhouse
5%
Katie Gray
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
4%
Micahel Unger
- OLIVER!
- Skylight
4%
Eric Welch
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
Joe Gallo
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
3%
Michael Unger
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Trey Compton and Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Jeff Frank & Michael Dean Morgan
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
2%
Lorenz Marcus
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
2%
Eric Welch
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Michelle LoRicco
- EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT
- First Stage
2%
Eric Welch
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Jeff Herbst
- LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE
- Milwaukee Rep
2%
Eric Pasbrig
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Musical Masquers, Inc
2%
Bob Hurd
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
1%
Michael Unger
- JULIET & ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Jeff Frank
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- First Stage
1%
Eric Welch
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Ralph Churchill
- CLUE:ON STAGE
- Lakeside Players
21%
Dimonte Henning
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
8%
Juliette Carrillo
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
8%
Amanda Marquardt
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Pink Umbrella Theater Company
8%
Elyse Edelman
- OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
6%
Karen Estrada
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
5%
Julie Ferris-Tillman
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Sunset Playhouse
4%
Peter Kao
- COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI
- Lotus Theatre
4%
Erin Nicole Eggers
- MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Acacia Theatre Company
4%
Al Wallisch
- UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
4%
Rich Smith
- THE 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players
4%
Nancy Hurd
- THE DINING ROOM
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
4%
Jake Penner
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Cody Estle
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Molly Rhode
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Josh Scheibe
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%
Leda Hoffmann
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Marie Kohler
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
2%
Gavin Lawrence
- TOP DOG UNDERDOG
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%Best Ensemble HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
17%SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
15%WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
7%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
6%HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
4%ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
4%LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Hartford Players
4%JOSEPH AND THE AM TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Sunset Playhouse
3%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
3%OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%THE CRAIC
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
3%FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
2%CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
2%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%JULIET & ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
1%ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
1%MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Acacia Theatre Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Wilson
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
20%
Smooch Medina
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
10%
David Pecsi
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Hartford Players
6%
Blaine Rakowski
- MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers, Inc
6%
Jimmy Balistreri
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
6%
Ally Swigert
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
6%
Jason Fassl
- FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
5%
Jason Fassl
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
5%
Rachel West
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Smooch Medina
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Maaz Ahmed
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Mike Van Dreser
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%
Smooch Medina
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Scott Lema
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
2%
Colin Gawronski
- OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Mike Van Dreser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Jimmy Balistreri
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Steve Tonar
- JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Rich Smith
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
2%
Greg Hofmann
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Rich Smith
- THE 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
1%
Mike Van Dreser
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%
Noele Stollmack
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Scott Wirtz-Olsen
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alissa Rhode
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
16%
Bryan Chung
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
14%
Bryan Chung
- ANASTASIA
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
9%
Julie Johnson
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
8%
Donna Kummer
- HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
5%
Dan Kazemi
- THE CRAIC
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
5%
Al Clausen
- LIZZIE
- 6th Street Theater, Racine
5%
David Bonofiglio
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%
Anne Van Deusen
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
4%
Janna Ernst
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Brett Ryback & Jack Forbes Wilson
- OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
4%
Angie Rodenkirch
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
3%
Janna Ernst
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Tracy Garon
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
Anne Mollerskov
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Sixth Street Theatre
2%
Anne Mollerskov
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
2%
Vance Dahl
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Dan Kazemi
- RUN BAMBI RUN
- Milwaukee Rep
2%
Donna Kummer
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
1%
Amanda Patino
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%
James Kaplan
- LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE
- Milwaukee Rep
1%
Douglas Clum
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
1%Best Musical SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
16%HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
15%ANASTASIA
- Lakeside Players
7%WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
6%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
5%HMS PINAFORE
- Milwaukee Opera Theatre/Peck School of the Arts
5%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZ TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Sunset Playhouse
4%MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers
4%FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE
- Milwaukee Rep
3%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
3%KINKY BOOTS
- Waukesha Civic Theatre
3%OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Lake Country Playhouse
2%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Musical Masquers
2%LIZZIE
- Sixth Street Theatre
2%RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
1%JULIET & ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
1%Best New Play Or Musical FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
32%JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
32%ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
13%EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT
- First Stage
12%THE CRAIC
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
11%Best Performer In A Musical
Mona Swain
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
15%
Heath Jones-Hartwig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
7%
Alex Ebert
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
7%
Molly Gabriel
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
6%
Marque Jones
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
6%
Maddie Budner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Lakeshore Productions, Inc.
5%
Adrian Ford
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Lake Country Playhouse
5%
Janet Metz
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Bryce Clark
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
3%
Alex Merkel
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Karen Estrada
- FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
3%
Miss Kyle Blair
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Anne Mollerskov
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Caleb Joyner
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Hartford Players
2%
Jamie Fry
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center for the Arts
2%
Stephanie Staszak
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Bekah Rose
- LIZZIE
- Sixth Street Theatre
2%
Eva Nimmer
- LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE
- Milwaukee Rep
1%
Kristin Brown
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
1%
Thomas Kamenick
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
1%
JT Walker
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
1%
Kathryn Perry
- LIZZIE
- 6th Street Theater, Racine
1%
Jamie Mercado
- JULIET & ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Brad Skonecki
- JOSEPH AND...
- Sunset Theater
1%
Paul Weir
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
1%Best Performer In A Play
Sean Collier
- CLUE: ON STAGE
- Lakeside players
9%
John Springsteen
- CLUE ON STAGE
- Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players
6%
Regina Carregha
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
6%
Andrea Bullar
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
6%
Kevin Duffy
- CLUE: ON STAGE
- Lakeside players
6%
Ashley Oviedo
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
5%
Dylan Brown
- ESPEJOS CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
5%
Kami Layburn
- MOONGLOW
- Lakeside players
4%
Bekah Rose
- MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Acacia Theatre Company
4%
Dimonte Henning
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
4%
Tami Workentin
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
3%
Anna Gumberg
- PROOF
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
3%
Clayton Mortl
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Pink Umbrella Theater Company
3%
Jennifer Vosters
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Lachrisa Grandberry
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Heather David
- COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI
- Lotus Theatre
2%
Josh Krause
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Kim Emer
- MOONGLOW
- Lakeside players
2%
King Hang
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
2%
Krista Rose
- TARTUFFE
- Trout Theater company
2%
Peter Brian Kelly
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
2%
Nate Press
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Brian Mani
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
2%
Cody Ernst
- THE 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players
1%
Robb Bessey
- UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
1%Best Play CLUE: ON STAGE
- Lakeside players
20%ESPEJOS:CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
8%A DOLL’S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
8%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Pink Umbrella Theater Company
7%MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Acacia Theatre Company
7%VULTURES
- Theatrical Tendencies
6%ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
5%OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
5%THE 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
4%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
4%OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
3%SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
3%CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%GOD OF CARNAGE
- Sunset Playhouse
3%THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
3%THE DINING ROOM
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
2%UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
2%COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI
- Lotus Theatre
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- Theatrical Tendencies
1%CLYDES
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
1%Best Production of an Opera CARMEN
- Florentine Opera
38%MADAMA BUTTERFLY
- Florentine Opera
29%LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
25%SCALIA/GINSBURG
- Florentine Opera
8%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ralph Churchill
- CLUE: ON STAGE
- Lakeside players
14%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
9%
Stefani Crawford
- BEATING A DEAD HORSE
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
6%
Luciana Stecconi
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
6%
Katie Meylink
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
5%
Eric Pasbrig
- MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers
5%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%
Emily Lotz
- THE CRAIC
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
4%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Em Allen
- ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Tim Mathis & Rich Smith
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players
3%
Jessee Mooney-Bullock
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
3%
Christy Miceli
- BEATING A DEAD HORSE
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%
Jason Fassl
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
3%
Stephen Hudson-Mairet
- OLD WICKED SONGS
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Tim Mathis
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
2%
Stephen Hudson-Mairet
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
2%
Kristin Ellert
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
2%
Jonathan Berg-Einhorn
- JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Jeffrey D. Kmeic
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
2%
Rich Smith
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
2%
Katie Meylink
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
1%
Jeffrey D. Kmeic
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
1%
Lisa Schlenker
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Molly Grabiel
- ANASTASIA
- Rhode Center for the Arts/Lakeside Players
17%
John Tanner
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
15%
David R. Molina
- ESPEJOS: CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
11%
Steve Tonar
- WAITRESS
- Skylight Music Theatre
7%
Mike Van Dreser
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
6%
Brian Grimm
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Next Act Theatre
5%
Tim Mathis
- LIZZIE
- Over Our Head Players
5%
Steve Tonar
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%
John Tanner Monagle
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%
Josh Schmidt
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Willow James
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
4%
David Watters
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
3%
Skip Carlson
- SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
3%
Mike Van Dreser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
Mike Van Dreser
- MARY POPPINS
- Bombshell Theatre Company
3%
John Tanner Monagle
- JULIET AND ROMEO
- Skylight Music Theatre
3%
Josh Schmidt
- THE CHILDREN
- Next Act Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hope Riesterer
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
10%
Kymani Hicks
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
8%
Anna Zorn
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
7%
Sabrina Mazzone
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
6%
Alexander Ebert
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center for the Arts
5%
Kaitlyn Shores
- HAIRSPRAY
- Rhode Center For The Arts
5%
Amanda Satchell
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%
Abby Nicola
- MAMMA MIA!
- Musical Masquers, Inc
4%
Jared Brandt Hoover
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Jonathan Riker
- FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%
Ady Reis
- MEAN GIRLS
- The Box Theatre Company
4%
Dezarae Jones-Hartwig
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Falls Patio Players
3%
Jamie Fry
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
3%
Andrew Varela
- WAITRESS
- Skylight
3%
Zach Thomas Woods
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
2%
Rai Hudson
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
2%
Raven Dockery
- WAITRESS
- Skylight
2%
Danny Polaski
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
2%
Emily Mertens
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Lydia Rose Eiche
- SWEENEY TODD
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Tim Albrechtson
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Bombshell Theatre Company
2%
Miss Miss Kyle Blair
- OLIVER!
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%
Emily Honigman
- FINDING NEMO TYA
- First Stage
1%
Duncan Doherty
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
1%
Shawn Holmes
- SISTER ACT
- Skylight Music Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kami Layburn
- CLUE
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
18%
Regina Carregha
- ESPEJOS CLEAN
- Milwaukee Rep
13%
Andrea Bullar
- THE LIAR
- Summerstage of Delafield
9%
Chloe Attalla
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
7%
Elyse Edelman
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
6%
N'Jameh Camara
- CLYDE'S
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
6%
Kat Wodtke
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
5%
A.J. Laird
- SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
5%
Branden Layburn
- MOONGLOW
- Lakeside players
5%
Paul Steinbach
- FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
4%
Joe Lino
- SANCTUARY CITY
- Next Act Theatre
4%
Reese Madigan
- CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION
- Next Act Theatre
3%
Kimberly Christie
- A VERY SCHMEATRE CHRISTMAS
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
3%
Peter Gibeau
- FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%
Cody Ernest
- 39 STEPS
- Over Our Head Players
3%
Matt Bowdren
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Melissa Zeien
- SNOWDANCE 10 MINUTE COMEDY FESTIVAL
- Over Our Head Players/6th Street Theatre
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production FINDING NEMO
- First Stage
40%HONK
- Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
25%MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- The Box Theatre Company
11%TINKER BELL
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
8%THE ARISTOCATS KIDS
- Lake Country Playhouse & Academy
7%KIDSWRITES
- Skylight Music Theatre
5%SONGBOOK: HEROES EDITION
- Skylight Music Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Rhode Center For The Arts
23%
Skylight Music Theatre
21%
Milwaukee Rep
14%
First Stage
5%
Lake Country Playhouse
4%
Next Act Theatre
4%
Bombshell Theatre Company
4%
The Box Theatre Company
4%
Sixth Street Theatre
3%
Kettle Moraine Playhouse
3%
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
3%
Milwaukee Opera Theatre
3%
Sheboygan Theatre Company
2%
Over Our Head Players at The Sixth Street Theatre
2%
Pink Umbrella Theatre Company
2%
Musical Masquers
2%
Lotus Theatre
1%
Ghostlight Theatre
1%
Florentine Opera
0%