BWW Review: TITANIC THE MUSICAL is Tremendously Spectacular at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

Something epic has just set sail at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Years in the making and the company's single largest production in their 70-year history, Titanic the Musical is every inch a spectacular, tremendous achievement.

If you're thinking this is the story of Jack and Rose but with jazz hands, think again. Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, book by Peter Stone, and made its Broadway debut in April of 1997. The famous James Cameron film hit theaters later that same year, so it seems great minds simply thought alike following the discovery of Titanic's wreckage in 1985.

The stage show begins with an overture playing over a flurry of projected footage of the Titanic being designed and built. If you look at the musical numbers listed in Act One, nearly half are part of an opening suite of songs, from the "Prologue" to "The Launching" to the triumphant "Godspeed Titanic." This last hymn of the opening sequence brings the entire cast on stage, belting as they build a glorious wall of sound. The sheer power of 30 powerhouse voices singing in towering, layered harmony is incredibly moving. On opening night, this number ended with more applause, tears, and joyful whooping than many finales earn.

When I say 30 powerhouse voices, I mean it. Titanic can't afford a weak link as the songs are all a mix of fast-paced and soaring. We're treated to passengers in first, second, and third class, stokers in the boiler room, butlers and maids, crewmen and captain, even the fella who mans the telegraph. This show requires a first-rate ensemble, and the Rep delivers through and through.

To name standouts is nearly impossible as every single actor more than holds their own in this immense production. But here are a handful: Lillian Castillo is delightful and funny as Alice, a second class passenger intent on rubbing elbows with the rich and famous. Matt Daniels gives the out-of-state talent a run for their money -- he's wonderful as Henry Etches, a first class cabin steward. Also singular is Nathaniel Hackman as Barrett, a coal-stoker in the boiler room with a booming, breathtaking voice.

Carrie Hitchcock charms as Ida Straus, who perished alongside husband Isidor Straus (Philip Hoffman) when the Titanic sank. The Strauses were owners of Macy's department store, and Mrs. Straus refused to leave her husband's side and board a lifeboat. Their duet, "Still," is a sweet tear-jerker. Another favorite is Steve Pacek as Harold Bride, radioman at the ship's telegraph. His song "The Proposal / The Night was Alive" with Hackman's Barrett is a stand-out.

As Frederick Fleet, the ship's lookout who first spotted the fateful iceberg, Julio Rey angelically sings how there's "no moon, no wind, nothing to spy things by." The song swells to eerie anticipation of the ship's crash just before the lights dim on Act One. Lastly, I'll mention Emma Rose Brooks as the feisty Kate McGowan. Vibrant and strong-voiced, she fiercely leads the sweeping "Ladies Maid," a bittersweet ensemble number that spotlights the countless hopes and dreams held by the third class passengers. For most all, these hopes came to nothing. A total of 1,504 souls did not survive the morning of April 15th, 1912.

Even after 100 years, Titanic's story remains both captivating and cautionary in its tragedy. The circumstances make it so you can't help but reflect on a slew of things: societal class, the ambitions of man and machine, corporate greed, shared dreams and humanity, instincts of survival, the threat of circumstances beyond our control, and the idea of "missing the boat." Who knows? Maybe missing it is the best thing that could happen to you.

Of course this Rep production is more than a strangely bewitching story, stirring score, and phenomenal cast. It's made epic by things like transportive lighting (David Fassl), immersive video projections (Mike Tutaj), and gorgeous costumes (Alexander B. Tecoma). It's Mark Clements' direction and Joshua Clayton's orchestrations. It's seamless choreography by Jenn Rose. With Titanic the Musical, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater has assembled every wheel and cog just-so that they'll be hard-pressed to top this one. It's a feat of theatrical engineering worthy of "the ship of dreams" with not an iceberg in sight.

Titanic the Musical runs through May 14th, 2022, and the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.