Video: In Rehearsals for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Milwaukee Rep

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of The Lehman Trilogy running January 13 – February 8, 2026, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater.



With three extraordinary actors portraying over 50 characters, The Lehman Trilogy begins in 1844, where a young man from Germany stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. Over the next 163 years, the Lehmans transformed a small storefront into an unstoppable investment superpower – until a collapse that pushed the global economy to the brink of destruction. Named a “Must-see event. Epic in every conceivable way. You dare not miss it” by the New York Post, and “a triumph. Exhilarating and sublime” by the Washington Post, The Lehman Trilogy is a universally acclaimed play that tests the bounds of the American dream and the limits of epic theatricality with a one-of-a-kind event.



The three person cast of The Lehman Trilogy includes:



Edward Gero as Henry Lehman the eldest brother, resourceful and tenacious; also plays Philip Lehman, Pete Peterson, and other. Edward is a Lunt-Fontanne Ten Chimneys Fellow and a 16-time nominee and four-time Helen Hayes Award winner for acting in the DC area where he is the George Mason University School of Theater head of performance professor.



William Sturdivant as Emanuel Lehman the middle brother, hot-headed and decisive; also plays Herbert Lehman, Lewis Glucksman, and others. William earned his BFA in acting from the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater and has performed in over 40 Shakespeare productions across the country.



Max Wolkowitz as Mayer Lehman the youngest brother, level-headed and a charming mediator; also plays Bobby Lehman and others. Max got his start with an MFA from Brown University’s Trinity Rep acting program. He’s performed in classics such as Indecent, Waiting for Godot, The Chosen, My Name is Asher Lev and Cabaret in many renowned regional theaters.



