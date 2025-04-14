Wharton Center for Performing Arts to Host 13th Annual Sutton Foster Awards

Wharton Center for Performing Arts will host the 13th annual Sutton Foster Awards, where the spotlight will shine on the brightest stars of high school musical theatre from across the state of Michigan.



The Sutton Foster Awards are a celebration of high school musical theatre across the State of Michigan. A program of Wharton Center for Performing Arts, the Sutton Foster Awards is open to all high schools in the state, regardless of location, budget, or school size. This year, more than 150 students from 73 high schools across Michigan have been nominated to participate in the year-end Awards Showcase.



Leading up to the showcase, three adjudicators comprised of theatre professionals attended each school's full musical production. They provided feedback directly to the schools and nominated students intended to promote program and performer growth.



Two students will be selected and announced at the showcase to represent Michigan at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), otherwise known as The Jimmy Awards. For a complete list of participating high schools and their productions, visit whartoncenter.com/sutton-foster-awards.

