WHO'S HOLIDAY! to Debut at The Ringwald in December

As Christmas ramps up, The Ringwald takes flight; a new Christmas show will shine its spotlight. Playing 3 weeks, December 2 to 19, at the theatre in Ferndale, you know which we mean.

Based on a tale about a green lardo, Who's Holiday!'s a play by Matthew Lombardo. In it we meet grown-up Cindy Lou, who regales one and all with a tart tale or two. She's now grown three sizes and is hosting a fete, she talks to us all from her small kitchenette. As tales become darker, and funny, and blue, you'll never forget this Cindy Lou Who.

"A raunchy riff on Dr. Seuss's yuletide tale... The little tyke has become a bottle-blonde adult who spends her days in a trailer appointed with Airstream functionality and seasonal kitsch...brassy, very funny...a holiday offering that dirties up Christmas while ultimately reveling in its spirit."-The New York Times

Who's Holiday! is directed by Suzan M. Jacokes and stars Detroit's beloved Vince Kelley as Cindy Lou. The production is stage managed by Phoenix Eldridge and features a set design by Stephen Carpenter, a soundscape by Asia Hicks, a costume design by Vince Kelley and a lighting design by Brandy Joe Plambeck.

Who's Holiday! runs from December 2-19 and tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

Who's Holiday! is for adults only.

All guests are encouraged to wear a mask in the theatre to protect themselves and others, but it is no longer required.

The Ringwald opened 15 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include Puffs, Head Over Heels, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

Who's Holiday! CAST & CREW

Vince Kelley as Cindy Lou Who

Director Suzan M. Jacokes

Stage Manager Phoenix Eldridge

Set Design Steven Carpenter

Costume Design Vince Kelley

Lighting and Design Brandy Joe Plambeck

Sound Design Asia Hicks