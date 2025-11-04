WHITTINGTON’S KOOL KAT: A HIP-HOP PANTO Comes to Theatre Nova in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre NOVA’s annual holiday panto returns with DJ Whittington’s Kool Kat: A Hip-Hop Panto, running December 5–January 4 in Ann Arbor. Written by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis and directed by Mike Sandusky, the all-ages musical comedy blends hip-hop beats, family fun, and seasonal cheer.

Audiences can expect a rollicking, all-ages celebration filled with original songs and kid-friendly parodies of popular hip-hop hits—complete with plenty of audience participation, from cheering the hero to booing the villain. Directed and music directed by Mike Sandusky, the production stars Nic Folson, Mo Murray, and Alaina Kerr. The creative team includes Jade Guerriero (lighting design), Mary Perrin (costumes and props), and Briana O’Neal (set design and stage management).

“Out of all the things we do at Theatre NOVA, the holiday Panto might just be my favorite,” said playwright and founding artistic director Carla Milarch. “It’s the perfect blend of sweetness without being saccharine; innocence without being simple; and zaniness that still has a message appropriately hopeful for the season. Plus, it’s something that multiple generations of families can enjoy together—what’s more fitting for the holidays than that?”

“This year’s panto is a love letter to hip-hop—its culture, creativity, and philosophy,” Milarch continued. “From MCing and DJing to breakdancing and graffiti, we’re celebrating the idea that everyone can express themselves through art, even with just a can of spray paint or a piece of cardboard.”

Producing Artistic Director Diane Hill added, “We’re so grateful to the Ann Arbor Community Foundation Arts and Culture Program for supporting this year’s panto. Their generosity helps us make space for stories that reflect the world around us—diverse, dynamic, and full of heart—while keeping all the laughter and family fun audiences love about the panto.”

Performances will be held at Theatre NOVA (410 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor) on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $32 for adults, $12 for children (16 and under), $25 for seniors (65+), and $15 for students with valid ID at the door.

Tickets are available online at www.TheatreNOVA.org or in person beginning one hour before each performance. Seating begins 30 minutes prior to curtain, and ample free parking is available near the venue.