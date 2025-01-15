Time For Three To Make Wharton Center Debut This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Popular Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time For Three’s captivating sound merges Americana, classical, pop, and singer-songwriter styles have resonated with audiences globally. Experience the boundary-pushing musicality and electrifying performance of Time For Three (TF3) as they rewrite the rules of music in their Wharton Center debut. Also featured in this performance are student musicians from Okemos High School, directed by Justin Valla.

Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

TF3 is comprised of fun-loving fiddlers Charles Yang (violin/vocals), Nicolas "Nick" Kendall (violin/vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass/vocals). The trio received a Grammy Award in 2022 for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for their album, Letters for the Future. They also received an Emmy Award for the PBS concert special, Time For Three in Concert, which gained rave reviews for their skilled strings and versatile vocals. Known for their charismatic, energetic performances and collaborations as diverse as Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, and Joshua Bell, TF3 has captured music lovers from the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Royal Albert Hall, and countless other venues around the world.

The combo is equally at home performing movie soundtracks, playing new classics by composer Kevin Puts for the acclaimed Deutsche Grammophon label, or releasing catchy indie rock cuts like their breakout radio hit "Vertigo.”

Comments