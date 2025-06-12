Theatre NOVA Reveals Titles for 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre NOVA has announced its eleventh season, featuring six mainstage productions, including two world premieres, two Michigan premieres, two musicals, and the return of its annual Michigan Playwrights Festival. The 2025–2026 season runs from October 2025 through August 2026, offering over 100 performances of compelling new plays at the company’s home at 410 W. Huron St in Ann Arbor.

Artistic leadership is shared by Founding Artistic Director Carla Milarch, Producing Artistic Director Diane Hill, Briana O’Neal, and Shelby Seeley—a collaborative model emphasizing equity, creativity, and community.

Subscriptions, including early bird discounts through June 29 with code EARLYBIRD25, are available now at www.TheatreNOVA.org.

Dry Summer by Robert Axelrod – World Premiere

October 10 – November 2, 2025

A gay, Jewish, twenty-something returns to his childhood home in Ann Arbor and unexpectedly bonds with his recovering alcoholic neighbor in this nostalgic and heartfelt play.

Directed by Brittany Connors

DJ Whittington’s Kool Kat: A Hip Hop Panto by Carla Milarch & R. MacKenzie Lewis

December 5, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Back by popular demand! This all-ages musical blends hip-hop beats with classic panto tradition in a family-friendly retelling of Dick Whittington’s Cat.

Holiday schedule with performances Fridays–Sundays

Kayak by Jordan Hall

January 30 – February 22, 2026

A suburban mother finds herself stranded in her son’s kayak as she confronts the chain of events that led her there—an exploration of environmentalism, motherhood, and consequence.

The JonBenét Game by Tori Keenan-Zelt – Rolling World Premiere

March 27 – April 19, 2026

Two friends once obsessed with the JonBenét Ramsey case must face the past when one of them returns to their hometown and the game reignites in disturbing new ways.

Directed by Carla Milarch

The Last Wide Open by Audrey Cefaly – Michigan Premiere

May 22 – June 14, 2026

A tender musical that imagines three alternate realities for a waitress and a dishwasher whose lives intersect in a quiet café. A poetic exploration of fate and timing.

Directed by Diane Hill

Athena by Gracie Gardner

July 17 – August 9, 2026

Two fiercely competitive teen fencers train for the Junior Olympics. They push boundaries, test their limits—and maybe try to become friends. A sharp, fast-paced drama about ambition and identity.

2026 Michigan Playwrights Festival

August 12 – 16, 2026

Six full-length plays by Michigan-based writers presented in staged readings with audience feedback and optional talkbacks. A cornerstone of Theatre NOVA’s commitment to local voices.

Ticketing & Venue Information

General Admission: $30 (plays) / $32 adults & $12 kids (holiday panto)

Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for all performances

Performances: Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm

Holiday Panto: Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm

Tickets and subscriptions: www.TheatreNOVA.org

