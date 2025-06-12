Theatre NOVA Reveals Titles for 2025–2026 Season

The 2025–2026 season runs from October 2025 through August 2026, offering over 100 performances of compelling new plays.
Theatre NOVA has announced its eleventh season, featuring six mainstage productions, including two world premieres, two Michigan premieres, two musicals, and the return of its annual Michigan Playwrights Festival. The 2025–2026 season runs from October 2025 through August 2026, offering over 100 performances of compelling new plays at the company’s home at 410 W. Huron St in Ann Arbor.
Artistic leadership is shared by Founding Artistic Director Carla Milarch, Producing Artistic Director Diane Hill, Briana O’Neal, and Shelby Seeley—a collaborative model emphasizing equity, creativity, and community.
Subscriptions, including early bird discounts through June 29 with code EARLYBIRD25, are available now at www.TheatreNOVA.org.
October 10 – November 2, 2025
A gay, Jewish, twenty-something returns to his childhood home in Ann Arbor and unexpectedly bonds with his recovering alcoholic neighbor in this nostalgic and heartfelt play.
Directed by Brittany Connors
December 5, 2025 – January 4, 2026
Back by popular demand! This all-ages musical blends hip-hop beats with classic panto tradition in a family-friendly retelling of Dick Whittington’s Cat.
Holiday schedule with performances Fridays–Sundays
January 30 – February 22, 2026
A suburban mother finds herself stranded in her son’s kayak as she confronts the chain of events that led her there—an exploration of environmentalism, motherhood, and consequence.
March 27 – April 19, 2026
Two friends once obsessed with the JonBenét Ramsey case must face the past when one of them returns to their hometown and the game reignites in disturbing new ways.
Directed by Carla Milarch
May 22 – June 14, 2026
A tender musical that imagines three alternate realities for a waitress and a dishwasher whose lives intersect in a quiet café. A poetic exploration of fate and timing.
Directed by Diane Hill
July 17 – August 9, 2026
Two fiercely competitive teen fencers train for the Junior Olympics. They push boundaries, test their limits—and maybe try to become friends. A sharp, fast-paced drama about ambition and identity.
August 12 – 16, 2026
Six full-length plays by Michigan-based writers presented in staged readings with audience feedback and optional talkbacks. A cornerstone of Theatre NOVA’s commitment to local voices.
General Admission: $30 (plays) / $32 adults & $12 kids (holiday panto)
Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for all performances
Performances: Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm
Holiday Panto: Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm
Tickets and subscriptions: www.TheatreNOVA.org
