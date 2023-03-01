The Inspired Acting Company Offers Acting Classes For Children And Adults

The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatre company, announces in-person acting classes beginning in April 2023.



Jeff Thomakos, Producing Artistic Director, will teach courses in acting and improvisation for adults, and acting sessions for children will be taught by children's acting specialist, Kelly Boczek-Petrie.



Course offerings include:



The Inspired Acting Class: In this course for adults, students will learn how to build objectives, find relationships, and listen to their inner artists to create compelling work on stage and in film.



Improv for Everyone: Also for adults, a fun and spirited introduction to the foundations of Improvisation. Students will learn how to create improvisational scenes and characters, think on their feet and improve teamwork and communication skills. Appropriate for all skill levels.



Inspired Acting Classes for Kids: Each two-hour class will focus on imaginative play, role-playing, and theatre games, culminating in a final workshop performance for parents.



Adult classes run for eight weeks and are for students 18 and over with all levels of experience and prior training. Price is $300. Children's classes run for eight weeks for children, ages 6-12. Price is $200. The acting studio is located at 1124 E West Maple Rd, Walled Lake, MI.



To learn more about class content, instructors, and schedules, go to www.inspiredacting.org (http://www.inspiredacting.org) or call 248-863-9953.



The Inspired Acting Company is a new professional theatre in Walled Lake, Michigan, located in Northwest Oakland County. The IAC will offer live, professional theatre utilizing Michigan artists, and will offer a suite of acting classes for adults and children.



Founded by Producing Artistic Director, Jeff Thomakos, IAC has a mission to tell relevant, timely, and inclusive stories through productions of world-class plays both new and classical, featuring top-tier Michigan Actors, Directors, Stage Managers, Technicians, and Designers. We provide classes for aspiring and seasoned actors to improve their craft by training the actor to think of themself as a complete and transformational artist. We will provide arts education and theatre programs that inspire empathy, promote lifelong learning to our diverse community, stimulate discourse, and generate positive change.