The Discovery Orchestra Returns With Inspirational Sixth Television Special

The Discovery Orchestra, the Emmy-nominated New Jersey ensemble that has introduced millions around the world to the pleasures of listening to classical music, will release its sixth national television special this spring. Discover Saint-Saëns' "Organ" Symphony, an aural journey through the Finale of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns' tour de force Symphony No. 3, will have its television premiere on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m., on The WNET Group's ALL ARTS. The one-hour program, hosted by The Discovery Orchestra Founder and Artistic Director George Marriner Maull, will also be distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT) on May 1 for broadcast on U.S. public television stations (check local listings).

The interactive special features the 91-piece symphony orchestra and Plainfield, New Jersey-based organist Mark Miller. Peter Winograd of West Nyack, New York, serves as concertmaster. Viewers will be able to gain a better understanding of the "Organ" Symphony Finale by engaging with Maestro Maull's insights and questions on aspects such as tempo, instrumentation and other musical elements, in order to learn how to "listen better" - which is the guiding mission of the orchestra.

Commissioned by England's Royal Philharmonic Society and composed by Saint-Saëns in 1886 at the height of his career, the masterpiece combines the majestic power of a full symphony orchestra with the expansive sound of the pipe organ. The composer's third and final symphony was musically adapted for the 1995 family film Babe as well as for its 1998 sequel. Following the musical work's completion, Saint-Saëns commented, "I gave everything to it I was able to give. What I have here accomplished, I will never achieve again."

The Discovery Orchestra - which features a diverse roster of highly accomplished musicians who also perform with several of New York's top orchestras - is known for its live, interactive Discovery Concerts, and its Emmy Award-nominated and Telly Award-winning television specials. Its past nationally broadcast shows include Bach to the Future, Discover Beethoven's 5th, Discover Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Fall in Love with Music and Discover The Firebird, some of which have also aired internationally.

"Audiences are deeply moved by the soaring Saint-Saëns' Symphony No. 3 Finale, which inspires a sense of simultaneous awe and joy within the listener," said Maull, who breaks the fourth wall during the special, addressing the television audience and inviting viewers to listen deeply and attentively to the music.

Digitally recorded in September at The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, Discover Saint-Saëns' "Organ" Symphony is written, hosted and conducted by Maestro Maull. Virginia Johnston and Rick Kaller are the executive producers, and Dave Emmerling and Walter Schoenknecht are the director-producers.

Viewers nationwide can stream the program from May 1 on AllArts.org; the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV; and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Those in the New York area may watch ALL ARTS's 24/7 broadcast channel on Optimum 144, Verizon Fios SD 497/HD 498, Comcast 958/1156, Spectrum 1276 and Digital Antenna 21.4.

The show was made possible with the generous support of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as Elliot and MaryJeanette Dee, Bob and Cynthia Hamburger, Michael Johnston, The F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Kosloski Family Foundation, Robert Scott of Main Street Wealth Management, The Bill and Patricia O'Connor Charitable Fund, David and Ellen Williams, Lee and Jennifer Pierson, The V.A. Johnston Charitable Fund, Daniel and Gail Kopp, and Rachel Weinberger and Ed McGann.

Viewers can download copies of the listening guide for the concert at https://discoveryorchestra.org/discover-saint-saens. Details about The Discovery Orchestra are available at www.discoveryorchestra.org. For program information, check www.aptonline.org or local listings. Connect with the Orchestra on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.