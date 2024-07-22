Spotlight: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Farmers Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you ready to rock? Performances begin tonight for the exuberant and electric School of Rock! When a failed guitar hero takes a substitute teaching job at a prestigious prep school, he's shocked to learn that his high-achieving students know nothing about rock 'n' roll...but that's about to change. Can this lovable loser transform his preppie pupils into master musicians in time to win the Battle of the Bands?

Nominated for four Tonys, including Best Musical, School of Rock stars David B. Friedman as Dewey and Farmers Alley Theatre favorite and Broadway star Hannah Elless as Headmistress Rosalie Mullins, along with a rollicking band of young local performers - four of whom play LIVE in every performance!

With new songs by musical theatre icon Andrew Lloyd Webber plus all the beloved original songs from the classic comedy film, School of Rock is a sweetly raucous musical that's perfect for first-time theatergoers.

