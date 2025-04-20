Saxophonist and Musical Humorist Daniel Bennett Comes to The Detroit Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group performs a special CD release concert at the Detroit Public Library (5201 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI) on Saturday, May 3 at 3pm.

The Daniel Bennett Group was voted 'Best New Jazz' in NYC Hot House Magazine. The Boston Globe described Bennett's new music as "a mix of jazz, folk and minimalism." Daniel Bennett is joined by Koko Bermejo, playing drums and keyboard simultaneously. The trio is rounded out by acclaimed bassist Jeff Dingler. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'Mr. Bennett's Mind' (Manhattan Daylight Media). The album was recently featured in Downbeat Magazine. Daniel Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett, "an outspoken voice of hope in the global jazz community."

Daniel Bennett is a passionate advocate for music education throughout the world. Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "witty, likable and ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about this concert, call (313) 481-1300.

