Rosedale Community Players to Present Tri-County Try-Something Staged Reading Festival

The Rosedale Community Players will present the Tri-County Try-Something Staged Reading Festival, an exciting three-night event showcasing fresh, innovative works from emerging playwrights. This festival offers theater lovers a unique opportunity to discover new stories and voices.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, March 27 with Champagne Problems by Nicole Lawrence, directed by Tiffany Stano. Set in a small Texas coffee shop during the War in Afghanistan, the play follows Catherine as she prepares for her wedding, only for her presumed-dead fiancé to return with amnesia, forcing her to confront past grief and her uncertain future.

On Friday, March 28, Team Plarski by P.J. Edghill, directed by Sheryl Faber Vachon, takes the stage. In this comedy farce, siblings Jack and Ally hatch a wild scheme to stop their parents' supposed divorce, only to discover a hilarious misunderstanding about their family's future.

The festival concludes on Saturday, March 29 with Zom-Bride! by Jacob A. Zinke, directed by Danielle Blessing. This gothic horror spoof brings Nurse Frances to a mysterious island estate to care for Bertha Rochester, only for her to uncover eerie secrets, undead drama, and a bizarre love triangle.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of this theater experience where we put the spotlight on new and exciting works! Purchase tickets in advance to save on admission.

Rosedale Community Players is a dedicated group of local theater enthusiasts committed to producing quality performances that entertain and inspire. Through events like the Tri-County Try-Something Staged Reading Festival, RCP aims to showcase diverse voices and foster a vibrant arts community in the region.

