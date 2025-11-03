Pigeon Creek Brings RICHARD III to the Sauk

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company will present a one-night only performance of William Shakespeare's "Richard III" at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Shakespeare's Richard III follows the ambitious Duke of Gloucester as he murders his way to the English throne, eliminating family members and rivals through manipulation and deceit. After becoming King Richard III, his tyranny leads to a rebellion and his undoing.

"We are so excited to have Pigeon Creek back at The Sauk," said Trinity Bird, The Sauk's executive director. "This is one of Shakespeare's most brutal plays and unlike anything Pigeon Creek has brought to The Sauk before. I am anxious for our audience to see this play."

Pigeon Creek is Michigan's only year-round, professional, touring Shakespeare company. For more information about Pigeon Creek, follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram or visit www.pcshakespeare.com.

"This is such an exciting opportunity for our audience to see professional actors on our stage," Bird added. "Pigeon Creek does an amazing job making Shakespeare and his works easy to understand."