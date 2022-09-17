Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Gerry McIntyre Helmed AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Encore

Ain't Misbehavin' runs for three weeks (September 15 - October 2) in The Maas performance space.

Sep. 17, 2022  

The Tony Award winning musical, Ain't Misbehavin', opens at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter, Michigan this week. At the helm is "The Mayor of Broadway" Gerry McIntyre, whose energetic choreography was last seen at The Encore in Smokey Joe's Café. Not only an accomplished director and choreographer, McIntyre's Broadway performance credits include Anything Goes with Patti LuPone, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Donny Osmond, and the original company of Once on this Island.

Check out photos from the production below!

A sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great, FATS WALLER, Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time, and the winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. It takes place in a time when Manhattan nightclubs such as the Cotton Club were the playgrounds of high society and Harlem dives were filled with piano players banging out the new beat known as swing. Five performers present an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs that encapsulate the various moods of the era and reflect Waller's view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play.

Taking the stage in this crowd-pleasing production are Encore mainstays Arielle Crosby and CHRIS JOSEPH. Crosby, a Detroit native, was last seen at The Encore in Tribute: Diana Ross and The Supremes. Joseph, who hails from Ann Arbor, most recently thrilled Encore audiences with his performance in the Tribute: Stevie Wonder concert as well as last season's hit, Smokey Joe's Café; Chris can also be heard singing in the popular, local band "Accidentally Hip" which frequents The Blue Llama. The cast also features Encore newcomers Elizabeth Ann Gray, DANTÉ MURRAY and TAMMIE HARRIS.

Playing alongside this stellar cast is a group of world-class jazz musicians assembled for The Encore by jazz baritone saxophonist, Alex Harding, made possible by a grant from the Arts and Culture Committee of the ANN ARBOR AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION. Encore mainstay, R. MacKenzie Lewis, serves as music director. The production is generously sponsored by Dexter resident and enthusiastic Encore supporter, JAN LYONS.

THE ENCORE MUSICAL THEATRE COMPANY is a non-profit, professional theatre located in the heart of southeast Michigan. It was founded 15 years ago by Broadway performer, Dan Cooney and Chelsea, MI residents ANNE and PAUL KOCH, in an effort to fill the void of quality, professional musical productions in the Ann Arbor area. Encore productions have been critically acclaimed as "the next best thing to Broadway" - as evidenced by the many Broadway performers, directors and choreographers who have brought their talents to The Encore stage, as well as numerous young performers who have gone on to Broadway careers of their own.

Ain't Misbehavin' runs for three weeks (September 15 - October 2) in The Maas performance space. Tickets can be purchased at theencoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter MI 48130. Box office hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10AM - 2PM.

Arielle Crosby

Chris Joseph

Tammie Harris

Chris Joseph

Elizabeth Ann Gray

Arielle Crosby, Tammie Harris, and Dant J.L. Murray

Elizabeth Ann Gray

Chris Joseph

Elizabeth Ann Gray, Dant J.L. Murray, Tammie Harris, Arielle Crosby, Chris Joseph

Arielle Crosby

Elizabeth Ann Gray, Chris Joseph, Tammie Harris

Arielle Crosby

Chris Joseph

Arielle Crosby

Tammie Harris, Chris Joseph, Elizabeth Ann Gray, Dant J.L. Murray, Arielle Crosby

Arielle Crosby, Tammie Harris, Elizabeth Ann Gray

Elizabeth Ann Gray

Tammie Harris, Chris Joseph, Arielle Crosby, Dant J.L. Murray, Elizabeth Ann Gray

Arielle Crosby and Chris Joseph

Dant J.L. Murray and Chris Joseph

Dant J.L. Murray

Arielle Crosby and Chris Joseph

Tammie Harris

Arielle Crosby

Arielle Crosby

Dant J.L. Murray and Tammie Harris


