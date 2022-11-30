PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Wharton Center in December

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pretty Woman: The Musical stars Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.

Nov. 30, 2022 Â 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is coming to Wharton Center Tuesday, December 13 - Sunday, December 18, 2022! Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Starring Broadway superstar and Tony AwardÂ® nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony AwardÂ® winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69," "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL also continues to run to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in London's West End.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by

Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com

Facebook.com/PrettyWoman | Twitter.com/PrettyWoman | Instagram.com/PrettyWoman/





THIS IS YOUR ELEGANT NIGHTMAREâ€“THE WORK OF DARREN SHELTON Comes to Disco Walls This MonthTHIS IS YOUR ELEGANT NIGHTMAREâ€“THE WORK OF DARREN SHELTON Comes to Disco Walls This Month
December 1, 2022

'This Is Your Elegant Nightmare' features selected works created by Darren Shelton from 2015-2022, curated by the artist. An opening reception will take place on December 10th from 5pm until 9pm at Disco Walls (2600 Belmont, Hamtramck) and will feature a live poetic performance by Kaitlyn Valor Bourque at 7pm.
Planet Ant Hosts HIP-PROV: Improv With A Dash Of Hip-hopPlanet Ant Hosts HIP-PROV: Improv With A Dash Of Hip-hop
November 29, 2022

The improvisational, Hip-Hop game show, Hip-Prov: Improv with a Dash of Hip-Hop will be running at Planet Ant on Wednesdays at 8 pm. Hip-Prov is a new concept game show melding the art of improvisation with the popularity of Hip-Hop music. Local comics and improvisers are cast to compete in each show.
Forever After Productions to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Next WeekendForever After Productions to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Next Weekend
November 27, 2022

'A Christmas Carol The Musical' presented by Forever After Productions will open December 1st at 7:00 PM. The show runs through Sunday December 4th, with additional shows on December 2nd at 7:00 PM, on December 3rd at 2:00 & 7:00 PM, and the final performances on December 4th at 2:00 & 6:00 PM.
The Seventh Annual Southwest Holiday Fest to Bring the Christmas Spirit to Life in Detroit's Mexicantown NeighborhoodThe Seventh Annual Southwest Holiday Fest to Bring the Christmas Spirit to Life in Detroit's Mexicantown Neighborhood
November 23, 2022

The Southwest Holiday Fest is Southwest Detroitâ€™s family - friendly, free holiday festival offering new and returning visitors fun winter-themed free activities. All are welcomed to casually stroll the Bagley/Vernor Corridor between 16th and 24th streets from 3pm - 7pm on Saturday December 10, 2022.
