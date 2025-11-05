PARADE to be Presented at OCC Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From a 70-year-old first-time actor to seasoned student performers, OCC's production unites voices to tell a story of love, injustice and resilience. OCC students will step on stage and turn back the clock to 1913, when a Brooklyn-raised Jewish man living in Georgia stands trial for the murder of a 13-year-old in the Tony-Award winning musical Parade.

Daring, innovative and bold, Parade is a moving examination of the darkest corners of America's history. The heart-wrenching story reveals the endurance of love and hope against all the odds.

"This is a true story that examines history, bias and how we, as a society, cope with the divisions among us," said OCC Theater Instructor and Director Jennifer Little. "The musical gives our student actors a chance to empathize with people they may not fully understand but can ultimately see are simply human, just like them."

Lead actor Cooper Miller returns to the stage for his final musical at OCC as Leo Frank, a man he describes as quiet, uptight but deliberate. He finds his character's personal struggle to express his emotions fascinating and something many people experience at some point in their lives.

Miller, of White Lake, lights up with excitement as he talks about "This is Not Over Yet," his favorite song to perform in the musical.

"Leo Frank was on death row and about to be hanged, and his wife got his sentence commuted from life in prison to a pardon from governor," he explained. "That song shows the explosion of happiness and emotions and is so jubilant."

The role is vastly different for Cooper, who previously played Principal Douglas Panch and the dad of contestant Olive Ostrovsy in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Richard Hannay in The 39 Steps at OCC.

Joining Miller on stage is newcomer James Kadlubowski, a 70-year-old from Milford. He says he's done some adventurous things in his life - from hanging in the crevasse of a glacier to dog sledding during a polar vortex - but stepping onto the stage for this musical, with no prior experience, ranks near the top of his list.

Kadlubowski, who worked for Chrysler for 21 years in procurement and supply, began taking acting classes at OCC because he didn't want to look like a "wooden mannequin" in his hiking videos. He auditioned for a non-singing role in the fall musical and was surprised when Little asked him to sing "Happy Birthday." He thought it was a joke until he learned he had been cast in singing roles: the Old Solider and Judge Roan.

"She told me I can sing, which was news to me," he said with a laugh. "I don't even sing in the shower. I have been taking singing lessons and am just in awe of these young students who have been in this since they were kids.

"It's hard to fathom I am here and doing this," he said.

Get your tickets:

(NOT recommended for children under 16. The show contains sensitive subject matter and language.)

Performances will be held Thursdays and Fridays, Nov. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. in OCC's Smith Theatre on the Orchard Ridge (Farmington Hills) campus. Tickets are $12.51 for general admission, $7.18 for seniors and free for OCC students, employees, alumni and retirees.

he College production uniquely integrates hearing actors from OCC's Theatre Program along with signing actors from OCC's Sign Language Interpreter Program, supervised by qualified mentors. The student shadow interpreters joined the show as part of a supervised clinical experience partnership between OCC's Theatre program and the Sign Language Interpreter program.