PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM to Play Music Hall in January

The beloved, award-winning stage show Paddington Gets in a Jam comes to Music Hall January 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Watch Paddington, the famous, accident-prone bear, as he takes to the stage in this fun filled slapstick comedy. "'Paddington Gets in a Jam' is a great show for the whole family. Paddington is a wonderful character, always friendly, polite and eager to be of use to others," says Jonathan Rockefeller, the show's creator and director. "If you've read the (Paddington) books or seen the movies, you know you are in for all sorts of messy, sticky and hilarious predicaments."



Paddington Gets in a Jam is currently on tour following its New York City debut in 2019, where it was a New York Times Critics' Pick.

About the Show

Paddington is making his favorite marmalade jam with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar, so Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. The usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than ever as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. Unfortunately for Paddington, his good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one each of his jobs starts to have an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Mr. Curry and his great aunt arrive home?

Meet Paddington

Although Paddington now lives in London, he originally came from Peru where he was brought up by his Aunt Lucy after he was orphaned following an earthquake when he was just a few weeks old. When Aunt Lucy went to live in the Home for Retired Bears in Lima, she decided to send him to England to live. Eventually, Paddington arrived on Paddington Station in London where he was found by Mr. and Mrs. Brown. He was sitting on a small suitcase near the lost property office wearing nothing but an old bush hat and a label round his neck with the words "Please Look After This Bear. Thank You." Unable to resist such a simple request, Mr. and Mrs. Brown took Paddington home to live with them at 32 Windsor Gardens in London, along with their two children and their housekeeper, Mrs. Bird. Paddington is famous for his love of marmalade and he is particularly fond of it in marmalade sandwiches. He always carries a jar of it in his suitcase and he usually has a marmalade sandwich tucked under his hat 'in case of emergencies.'

From Page to Stage

For over 60 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted children and families all over the world with his stories about Paddington. Paddington is popular with both children and adults who feel a deep affection and warmth towards him. Paddington's adventures have been adapted several times for television and twice on the big screen, with Paddington & Paddington 2, with a third film in the works. A new Paddington TV series is currently playing on Nickelodeon.

Paddington Gets in a Jam will be at Music Hall in Detroit on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 (includes facility fee) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway in Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the days prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com Follow @BroadwayInDetroit on Facebook and Instagram, as well as Twitter @BroadwayDetroit. Broadway In Detroit is a part of the Ambassador Theatre Group. www.broadwayindetroit.com | www.atg.co.uk

Photo Credit: Richard Termine