Hartland Drama Club to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical

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Audiences of all ages are invited to step into a frightfully delightful world of creepy charm and heartfelt humor as Hartland Drama Club will present The Addams Family Musical,"April 17-19 and April 24-26, at Hartland High School.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The Addams Family Musical, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and orchestrations by Larry Hochman, The Addams Family Musical is based on characters created by Charles Addams. Hartland Drama Club's production of this magnificently morbid Broadway sensation features 82 talented cast and crew members, along with quirky characters, catchy songs, entertaining dance numbers, an impressive set, and ghoulishly fun costumes.

"I used to watch the original 'Addams Family' television show, so having the opportunity to direct this modern musical is quite a nostalgic experience for me," said artistic director Scott Usher. "The story the writers came up with and the music are absolutely fantastic. Seeing my students bring these classic characters to life on stage fills my heart with joy. I truly believe it will also fill the hearts of those who never knew the original characters, as well as those who are as nostalgic about them as I am."

The cast includes Jackson Albers (student producer) as Gomez Addams; Grace Pantelas as Morticia Addams; Logan Clark as Uncle Fester; Samantha Landacre as Wednesday Addams; Miles Vohwinkle as Pugsley Addams; Paige Reck (student director) as Grandma Addams; Ioan DeWinkle as Lurch; Dominic Najjar as Mal Beineke; Maya Griffon as Alice Beineke; Ethan Stang as Lucas Beineke; and many other members of Hartland Drama Club in the talented ensemble of Addams Ancestors.

"I absolutely adore everyone on the cast and have the best time acting alongside some of my favorite people ever," said HHS senior Pantelas. "The show is full of super fun songs and dances and has some really cool special effects in the making. Plus, the set is awesome!"

The Addams Family School Edition is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com.