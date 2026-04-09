Broadway Grand Rapids To Host Community Night During Disney's THE LION KING
Broadway Grand Rapids, located at 122 Lyon NW, will offer a special community night event during spring break for Grand Rapids audiences
Broadway Grand Rapids has announced a special Community Night in celebration of Disney's The Lion King, taking place Thursday, April 16 at DeVos Performance Hall.
This Community Night reflects Broadway Grand Rapids' ongoing commitment to making Broadway more accessible while celebrating the power of local partnerships to bring people together—on stage and beyond.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., this pre-show experience will bring the spirit of the savanna to life through a series of engaging, family-friendly activities made possible through vibrant community partnerships. Attendees can enjoy interactive experiences created in collaboration with:
- John Ball Zoo
- Grand Rapids Children's Museum
- Playground GR
Community Night is included at no additional cost with a ticket for that evening's performance. All tickets for the April 8-26 performance of The Lion King can be purchased at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office, through Ticketmaster, or online at Broadway Grand Rapids. Groups of 10 or more may place orders by calling 616-235-6285.
To further expand access, Student and Educator Rush tickets will be available for $30, beginning one hour prior to each performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office. A valid school ID is required. Tickets are limited, available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per ID.
The Grand Rapids engagement of Disney's The Lion King is presented by arrangement with Broadway Grand Rapids and is a subscription offering of the Broadway Grand Rapids Series 2025-2026 season.