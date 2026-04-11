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Video: Watch P!NK (Technically) Go on Broadway at THE GREAT GATSBY

The pop star will host this year's Tony Awards.

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Ahead of hosting the 2026 Tony Awards, P!NK shared a video of herself setting foot on The Broadway Theatre's stage during the curtain call of The Great Gatsby, meaning she has technically been on Broadway before the Tonys.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

"When I was asked to host the Tony Awards, my first question was — don’t you need to have been on Broadway for this?" said P!NK in the video's caption. "So I went ahead and fixed that. Kind of. And now I’m hosting the Tony Awards!!"

Though never having been in the cast of a Broadway show, P!NK is not a complete stranger to the Broadway community.

Songs of hers are used in Moulin Rouge! and & Juliet, both running now on Broadway. For a comprehensive look at the pop star's Broadway history, click here.

"The Broadway community is the hardest working in showbiz. They show up every single night, sometimes twice, and make absolute magic," P!NK wrote in the video caption. "I cannot wait to celebrate them all with you on Sunday June 7th on CBS."







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